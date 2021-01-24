Mammootty's Films With Thilakan That Brought Out The Best In Both The Artists

Mammootty has appeared in several popular movies loved by his fans and has also appeared in a variety of films in which he shared the screen with another famous star, Thilakan. Both the actors have appeared in a couple of movies together such as Drona, Yavanika, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Thaniyavarthanam, Nerariyan CBI and many more. Let’s have a look at Mammootty’s movies that saw him alongside Thilakan.

Mammootty’s movies with Thilakan

Yavanika (1982)

The movie is a mystery thriller directed by K.G. George featuring Mammootty, Thilakan, Bharath Gopi, Jalaja and a few other actors who made it a great hit among the audience. The audience loved Mammootty and Thilakan’s on-screen presence, and Thilakan was even awarded for being the second-best actor in the film. Other cast members include actors namely Venu Nagavalli, Vijayavani, Jagathi Sreekumar, Mohan Jose, Sreenivasan, Kuttyedathi Vilasini, etc.

Nerariyan CBI (2005)

Nerariyan CBI is another one from Mammootty’s movies’ list that involved Thilakan as one of the significant actors in the cast. It was a huge box-office hit and included some of the most celebrated artists of the movie industry namely Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, Mohan Jose, Jishnu, Gopika, Indrans and many more.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)

Directed by Hariharan, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja is a biographical action film that was a huge hit among the audience. The ensemble cast of the movie included Mammootty, Thilakan, Sarathkumar, Suresh Krishna, Kanika Subramaniam, Manoj K. Jayan, Linda Arsenio and a lot of others. The movie also received a couple of awards and accolades from the critics.

Drona (2010)

Drona is a 2010 Malayalam movie featuring Mammootty in a double role with Thilakan as one of the significant supporting actors. The movie was not well received by the audience as well as by the critics. The other cast members of the film included actors such as Navya Nair, Kaniha, Lakshmi Sharma, Manoj K. Jayan, Bala, Vijayakumar, etc.

Thaniyavarthanam (1987)

Thaniyavarthanam was directed by Sibi Malayil in which Mammootty essayed the role of a drawing teacher named Bala Gopalan. Thilakan was also seen in the film alongside Mammootty as one of the supporting artists. The movie was very well received by the audiences as well as the critics along with the entire cast of the film.

