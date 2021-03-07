Did You Know Mammootty Was A Keen Volleyball Player In His Youth?

New Delhi actor Mammootty was not only enthusiastic about acting but also about sports. The 69-year-old actor was a great sportsperson and played volleyball in his youth. The legendary actor of Malayalam cinema impressed his fans with his passion for acting and sports after it was revealed that he was an avid volleyball player, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Mammootty encourages his fans

The actor did not only play volleyball but wished to encourage the youth of India to play the sport. He made several attempts to endorse the sport in his state. He has become the brand ambassador of the Kerala Volleyball League, inspiring his fans to join the sport as he believed that volleyball was a visually appealing sport.

A look at Mammootty's movies

Mammootty entered the film industry through minor roles in films and theatre. His debut movie was Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which came out in 1971, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. He received his first major role in the movie Mela directed by K.G.Geaorge. His breakthrough role which helped him establish himself as an actor in the film industry came from the movie New Delhi directed by Joshiy in 1987. Recipient of awards like National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards, Mammootty is a well-respected actor in the South Indian Film industry.

Also Read: Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

Also Read: DYK Mammootty Was Injured During The Filming Of 'Sphodanam' Because He Was A "newcomer"?

General Mammootty Trivia

1. Mammootty has acted in films across over 6 different languages including Hindi, English, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

2. Mammootty has several philanthropic works under his name as he is the patron of several charitable organizations in Kerala, a goodwill ambassador of the Street India Movement, and an information technology dissemination project.

3. Mammootty, along with Mohanlal and Dileep, is responsible for 97% of the box office revenue in the Malayalam film industry.

4. Along with acting, Mammootty also tried his hand at writing when he wrote his first book Kazhchapadu, which includes a compilation of short essays.

5. According to the Forbes list, Mammootty's work in Mathilukal is among the 25 greatest performances in the Indian cinema.

Also Read: Did You Know Mammootty's Voice Was Dubbed By Sreenivasan In 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal'?

Also Read: Do You Know Mammootty Was 'rejected' By Most Filmmakers During Early Days? Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.