DYK Mammootty Was Injured During The Filming Of 'Sphodanam' Because He Was A "newcomer"?

Mammotty, known for his charming acting and daredevil action sequences in his movie, hardly ever uses body-doubles when filming an action sequence. In his 2018 release, Unda, the 69-year-old actor surprised stunt director Sham Kaushal when he did all the stunts by himself to give the fights a more natural approach. Mammootty is known for not using dupes from his early acting career.

When Mammootty injured himself

In an interview with Malayalam eMagazine, actor and director Sheela revealed that Mammootty had gotten injured during the filming of the 1981 release Sphodanam. She said in the interview that there was a scene in the movie where Madhu and Sukuraman had to climb over the prison wall and jump. Since the wall was tall, they were given a bed to cushion the fall.

Pic Credit: Still from Sphodanam.

But the bed was not offered to Mammootty. Upon confronting the producer Vishwambaran, he told Sheela that Mammootty was a newcomer and that they will come and go tomorrow. Sheela expressed that she was glad when Mammootty's movies proved him wrong as they made him one of the greatest actors in the Malayalam film industry. She also revealed how impressed she was with the actor's zeal as he still kept filming even with an injured leg.

A look at Mammootty's movies

Pic Credit: Still from Utharam.

Mammooty established himself as an actor in the Malayalam film industry through his role in the 1987 film, New Delhi. Mammootty's movies like Shylock, Thalapathi, Pathemari, and Immanuel are some of his greatest hits. According to IMBD, Sangham, Thaniyavartanam, Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Utharam, and Nair Saab are the top five movies of Mammootty that his fans need to watch.

Some more Mammootty Trivia

Here is a general trivia to know some fun facts about the Malayalam actor:

1. Mammootty has worked in over 400 films in his career.

2. Mammootty was often rejected for movies because the filmmakers did not think he was handsome enough to become an actor.

3. The 69-year-old actor was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shree in 1998.

4. Acting in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and English, Mammootty is the only Indian actor to do so.

5. Mammootty is very fond of the number 369. The actor has registered all his cars with the number 369.

