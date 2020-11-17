'Govardhana Gireesham' To 'Do Do Do', Songs Sung By Manju Warrier

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier marked her acting debut with Mohan’s Sakshyam in 1995 as a teenager. Since then, she has starred in numerous commercially successful and critically acclaimed projects. Besides grabbing attention for her acting finesse and, the actor has also impressed critics and fans with her singing skills over the years. Manju Warrier has lent her voice to tracks from the films Aaraam Thampuran, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, and Jo and The Boy, to name a few. Here are some of the best Manju Warrier songs that you must check out right away. Read here:

List of songs sung by Manju Warrier

Govardhana Gireesham from Aaraam Thampuran

Govardhana Gireesham is a part of the Malayalam language action flick Aaraam Thampuran, which released in 1997. The Shaji Kailas-directorial garnered positive response from the critics and the audience alike for the stars’ performance and soundtrack. Out of eight songs, Manju Warrier lent her voice to Govardhana Gireesham, which emerged out to be hugely popular. The music video picturises the actor, playing the role of Unnimaya, teaching singing to her students. Check Manju Warrier’s song below:

Chembazhukka Chembazukka from Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu

Manju Warrier plays the role of Bhadra in the revenge flick Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. The actor has also sung the song Chembazhukka Chembazukka from the T K Rajeev Kumar-directorial, which showcases her fake attraction towards Natesan’s son Uthaman. Meanwhile, she has fallen in love with Moosakutty. Manju Warrier crooned the song alongside singers K J Yesudas and Kalabhavan Mani. Check out the music video of Chembazhukka Chembazukka below:

Also read: Manju Warrier Is The Definition Of Casual Cool As She Steps Out Of A Range Rover; Watch

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Do Do Do from Jo and the Boy

Unlike Manju Warrier’s other two movies, Jo and the Boy was a box office failure, besides garnering mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It features actor Sanoop Santhosh alongside her in the lead roles. Besides collaborating in acting for this project, the duo joined hands for a song. Manju Warrier and Sanoop Santhosh lent their voice for Do Do Do from Jo and the Boy. Check out the music video of Manju Warrier's songs below:

Also read: Manju Warrier And Nivin Pauly Bag Top Honours At Kerala Film Critics Award 2019

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manju Warrier Shares Rare Pic With Kunchacko Boban On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.