Nani Announces The Teaser Of His Film 'Tuck Jagadish' To Release On February 23

Telugu star Nani has been promoting his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish on social media. After sharing his first look and a few posters on the internet, he revealed that the teaser of his film Tuck Jagadish will be releasing on February 23, 2021. Nani promised his fans that he will be releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie soon, and he did as promised. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language drama film starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Nani reveals Tuck Jagadish teaser date

In the poster released, Nani looks dapper in his all-denim outfit. The actor wore a light denim shirt and dark blue denim pairing it with a brown belt and sunglasses. Along with the poster of his film, he mentioned in the caption that the Tuck Jagadish teaser will be releasing on Feb 23, 2021, at 5 pm. He wrote, "Tomorrow 5.04 PM ðŸ’¥ #TuckJagadishTeaser"(sic).

Also Read: Nani Wishes Reel Bro Jagapathi Babu On His Birthday With A New Still From 'Tuck Jagadish'

Also Read: Nani Unveils Still Of New Single From 'Tuck Jagadish'; Announces Release Date & Time

Nani's fans left comments under his picture expressing their excitement. One Instagram user left a comment that she was 'Waiting' for the teaser while another left a comment 'Noted', under the picture. Another Instagram user also left the comment sending him 'Best Wishes from Karnataka', while several others left heart and love emojis for the actor in the caption. One Instagram user also praised Nani's look in the poster and commented 'Whistles', under the picture.

Also Read: Nani Unveils First Single From Movie 'Tuck Jagadish'; Fans Call It 'another Level'

Mani Ratnam’ Agni Natchathiram is about two half-brothers who face each other and get into conflict to claim their legitimacy as sons of a common father. The film Agni Natchathiram was a blockbuster and completed a 200-day run at the box office. The movie Tuck Jagadish is said to be inspired by Mani Ratnam's classics Agni Natchathiram/Gharshana which is all about the story of stepbrothers. Actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma will be seen as female leads in the family entertainer Tuck Jagadish. The music of the film is composed by SS Thaman. Nani's film Tuck Jagadish is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, during the week of Ugadi, a South Indian new year.

Also Read:Nani Teases 'Tuck Jagadish' Trailer And 'Shyam Singha Roy' First Look, Fans Excited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.