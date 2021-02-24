Top 10 Blockbuster Movies Of Nani To Binge-watch On The Actor's 37th Birthday

Ghanta Naveen Babu, professionally known as Nani, is primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema as an actor, producer, and television presenter. The Hyderabad-born middle class boy-turned-superstar made his debut with Ashta Chamma in 2008 after working as an assistant director for several years. In his career of 13 years, the Tuck Jagadish actor has given the Telugu industry many commercial successes. On Nani's birthday, here are his top ten movies to binge-watch.

Top 10 Nani's movies to binge

Jersey (2019)

Jersey is a Telugu language Sports drama film released in 2019 was written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The star cast included Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, and Harish Kalyan. The plot of the film revolves around the return of a failed cricketer in his 30s. The film is being remade in Hindi-language, set to release in 2021, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoi (2015)

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari the film is a rom-com starring Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, and Praveen. The story of the film includes an amnesiac scientist, Lucky, who tries to convince his girlfriend's parents for their marriage, who are unaware of his condition.

Gentleman (2016)

The 2016 film directed and co-written by Mohan Krishna Indraganti is an Indian-Telugu-language thriller starring Nani, Surabhi, and Vennela Kishore. The blockbuster involves two women who share their love stories with each other on a flight and find out each other's lovers to be much identical.

Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (2016)

This rom-com, written and directed by Hanumantha Rao Raghavapudi, stars Nani, Mehreen Pirzada, and Murli Sharma. The film won four nominations and one award in 2017.

Eega (2012)

Eega released in Hindi as Makkhi was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and J.V.V. Sathyanarayana in the year 2012 starring, It starred Nani, Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The plot involves a murdered man reincarnated as a housefly who seeks revenge on his killer.

Ala Modalaindi (2011)

Ala Modalaindi is one of Nani's movies from the early years of his career. The Telugu-rom-com was directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy starring Nani, Nithya Menon, and Sneha Ullal.

Pilla Zamindar (2011)

Pilla Zamindar is a Telugu-language film directed by Ashok G. The movie cast Nani, Haripriya, and Bindhu Madhavi as lead characters. The plot revolved around how a spoilt rich guy reforms after getting admission in a government college.

Gang Leader (2019)

The action/comedy is directed by Vikram K. Kumar. The film cast Nani, Sukumar, and Lakshmi playing the lead characters. Nani is the leader of a five-women gang. He helps them in plotting revenge against the person who killed the women's loved ones.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012)

Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film portrays Varun and Nithya's relationship with ups and downs from childhood to adolescence. Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Krishnudu are the star-cast of the movie.

Nenu Local (2017)

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the rom-com shows a happy-go-lucky man who falls in love with a woman whose father detests him. The movie cast Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Naveen Chandra as the lead characters.

Binge-watch these blockbusters on Nani's birthday and celebrate the actor's tremendous performance in Telugu cinema.

