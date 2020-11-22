Did You Know Ram Charan Is An Equestrian & Also Owns A Polo Riding Club?

Ram Charan is one of the most celebrated and popular Indian movie actors, who is predominantly known for his stints in the Telugu film industry. The Yevadu actor has impressed viewers with his distinct roles onscreen. But do you know that apart from being an exceptional actor, Ram Charan is also an equestrian?

Ram Charan’s love for horse riding

As per a report by Hans India, Ram Charan was reportedly fascinated with horses right from his childhood. The actor also underwent special training while he stayed in Chennai. The report further claims when ace director Rajamouli approached Ram Charan for Magadheera, he made sure that the actor trained in horse riding.

ALSO READ| Ram Charan’s 5 Lesser-known Facts That Fans Will Be Shocked To Know

However, Rajamouli was shocked to know that Chiranjeevi’s son did not only know horse riding, but was also an expert in the field. Such is his love for this outdoor activity, that Ram Charan also owns the polo team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Reportedly, the actor also visits a stable of his friend in Vikarabad and hones his skills once or twice a month. If reports are to be believed, then Ram is extremely friendly with horses.

ALSO READ| Ram Charan Joins Hand With Kortala Siva For A Brand New Project

What is next in store for Ram Charan?

On the professional front, Ram Charan last produced his father’s historical action flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will next feature alongside Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in Koratala Siva directed Telugu action-drama Acharya. The movie will hit the theatres later in 2021. Apart from this, Ram Charan will also star in Rajamouli’s Telugu period action drama movie RRR.

ALSO READ| 'RRR' Team Undertakes Green India Challenge After Being Nominated By Ram Charan

Along with him, the movie will also star NT Rama Rao, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. RRR is a fictional story revolving around the freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem who fiercely fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. RRR will also be released with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages. The action film will be released in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently nominated the entire crew of RRR to take part in the Green India Challenge. This challenge requires people to plant saplings and nominate three or more people to continue the momentum. On November 11, the RRR team planted tree saplings at a farm in Hyderabad. The official Instagram page of RRR shared the video and wrote, "Team #RRRMovie accepted our Ramaraju @alwaysramcharan 's challenge and all of us planted saplings... We now nominate the teams of #Acharya, #Radheshyam, #Pushpa... #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai (sic)."

ALSO READ| SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Extend Diwali Wishes In Special RRR Style; Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.