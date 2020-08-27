Did You Know Robert Pattinson Was Expelled From School For Selling Pornographic Magazines?

The Batman and Twilight superstar Robert Pattinson grew up in Barnes, London. The actor attended grade school Tower House School near Richmond Park in London. Did you know Robert Pattinson was expelled from his grade school for selling pornographic magazines in the school? He was caught shoplifting these magazines.

Robert Pattinson was caught stealing pornographic magazines

Robert Pattinson accepted this lesser-known fact about him during his visit to the Howard Stern Show in the year 2017. Confirming the reports, he said, "I’ve never actually said this before". He further revealed, “I was, like, stealing porno magazines and selling them at school."

Robert Pattinson further explained how he was caught stealing the porno magazines. He said, "I used to go in and take like one or two and then keep them in my bag when I was in my school uniform". He added, "It's kind of risky". "Then, at the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack and I got caught stealing," the actor added.

Robert continued, "I remember this guy who worked in the store shouting hey hey and two of my friends ran off". "This guy is pulling all these porno magazines. This is when porn had those VHS tapes in those plastic sheet. So, he's pulling all these things out and I'm sitting there absolutely humiliated and the old people are looking at me disgusted". Check out the entire video here:

Robert Pattinson made his film debut in 2004 with Vanity Fair. He has also been a prominent part of the Harry Potter films. however, Robert Pattinson gained fame with his appearance in the Twilight movie series. The actor has also won many awards for his various roles in movies. The actor is also one of the richest people in the United Kingdom. As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Pattinson's net worth is around $100 million. He was also featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson was last seen in Tenet. It is a spy thriller released in 2020. For his next, the star will be seen as Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Robert has been also roped in for Antonio Campos' The Devil All the Time.

