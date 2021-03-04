Diljit Dosanjh Announces Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie 'Jodi'

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a new update on his upcoming movie Jodi. Jodi is an upcoming romantic comedy written and directed by Amberdeep Singh . The film will mark the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as a producer. Diljit took to his Instagram account to share that Jodi will be releasing worldwide in theatres on June 24, 2021.

Diljit announces Jodi's release date through social media

Fans have been waiting for updates on the film for a very long time and now that Diljit announced the release date, they can't stop showering their love on the post. Several fans congratulated Diljit in the comments section while several others commented that the jodi of Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khair looks amazing. Check out some of the reactions below.

Other than Diljit Dosanjh actors like Nimrat Khaira, Gurshabad, and Hardeep Gill will play crucial roles in the movie. Jodi was scheduled to release on June 26, 2020 but was pushed ahead because of the pandemic. The music is composed by Tru Skool and the cinematography is done by Sandeep Patil.

Know Diljit Dosanjh's filmography

Diljit made his acting debut with The Lion of Punjab in 2011 playing the role of Avtar Singh for which he was much praised. He then appeared in popular Punjabi films like Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya, Jatt and Juliet, and Disco Singh. His role in 2016’s movie Ambarsariya was praised and he even got a Filmfare for Best Actor for his performance. He also starred in several Hindi films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma, Good Newz, and Arjun Patiala. He was last seen with Manoj Bajpayee in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.

Diljit Dosanjh also hosted several reality shows on Punjab television such as Awaaz Punjab Di. He also hosted the award night of Punjabi Film Awards 2012 along with Gulshan Grover. In 2017, he was an expert judge in Rising Star and he continued to remain one for the next three seasons along with singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, and Monali Thakur

Image Credits: @diljitdosanjh Instagram

