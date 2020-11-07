Director Shankar Approaches 'KGF' Actor Yash For Mutli-starrer: Reports

Director Shankar has reportedly approached KGF star Yash for a multi-starrer which he wishes to wrap-up before commencing work on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. According to Pinkvilla's report, the Enthiran director has also approached several other actors from Telugu and Hindi film industries for the multi-starrer. Reportedly, the delay in commencement of Indian 2's shooting has freed up Shankar's schedule, because of which he is planning to work on the forthcoming multi-starrer.

Vijay Sethupathi in Shankar's multi-starrer with KGF star Yash?

According to Pinkvilla's report, Vijay Sethupathi has signed the dotted lines for Shankar's forthcoming directorial. He is reported to play a pivotal role in the film. The Shankar directorial is currently in pre-production. Meanwhile, Shankar is simultaneously working on Indian 2.

The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also features actors like Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others in prominent roles. The film is the sequel to Haasan and Shankar's 2001 film of the same name. The movie scripted by Shankar will narrate an inspiring tale of sacrifice and patriotism.

R Ratnavelu of Khaidi No.150 (2017) will be handling the cinematography, whereas A Sreekar Prasad will be doing the editing. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. Indian 2 is bankrolled by A Subaskaran under his production banner.

Meanwhile, Yash is currently shooting for KGF 2 with Srinidhi Shetty. The sequel has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon essaying pivotal roles in the film. Besides them, actors like Prakash Raj, Sonu Gowda, Anant Nag, among others have an important role in the movie. KGF 2 is written and directed by Prasanth Neel.

The Yash starrer narrates the changing power dynamics of people at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Yash, who essays the role of Rocky changes the power dynamics with his arrival. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner. The film is slated to hit the marquee next year. KGF will simultaneously release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

