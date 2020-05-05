Dulquer Salmaan’s Heartfelt Post For Daughter Maryam’s Birthday Is Cute Beyond Measure

Dulquer Salmaan has time and again proved to be the perfect husband to his wife, Amaal Sufia and a dotting father to the little baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Dulquer has often been spotted taking to social media to express his love for the two most important women in his life. Today, on May 5, 2020, Dulquer’s daughter Maryam turned three years old. On this occasion, Dulquer Salmaan posted an adorable post on his Instagram account. Read ahead to know more-

Dulquer Salmaan’s adorable Instagram post for daughter Maryam’s birthday

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amaal Sufia tied the knot on October 22, 2011. The two had a love marriage and became proud parents of a girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, on May 5, 2017. Dulquer was on cloud nine when his daughter was born and called her a ‘princess’. On Maryam’s third birthday, Dulquer has posted an adorable photo on his social media, along with a heartfelt caption. Check the post here:

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen on the big-screen in Tamil movie, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020). He is now looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, Kurup, that is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. The movie is based on the life of the most elusive accused to date, Sukumara Kurup. The movie is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

