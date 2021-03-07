Dulquer Salmaan's Best Films Rated By IMDb That Every Fan Must Add To Their Watchlist

Actor Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in the year 2012 and has since then featured in over 30 films. Dulquer Salmaan's films have garnered love from fans all over the world. Here are some of his top films according to the ratings on IMDb.

Dulquer Salmaan's best films according to IMDb ratings

1. Ustad Hotel (2012)

Ustad Hotel is a Malayalam movie directed by Anwar Rasheed. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Faizal, a chef who is studying in Switzerland against his father's wishes. His father seizes his passport forcing Faizal to work as a chef in Calicutt at his grandfather's restaurant. IMDb has given this movie 8.2 stars against 10.

2. Bangalore Days (2014)

Bangalore Days is a Malayalam coming-of-age movie directed by Anwar Rasheed. The movie follows the lives of 3 cousins as they reunite in Bangalore. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Arjun, a mechanic and motocross racer who is banned from racing for a year. IMDb has given the movie 8.3 stars against 10.

3. Mahanati (2018)

Mahanati is a Telugu biographical movie based on the life of the famous Telugu actress Savitri played by Keerthy Suresh. Mahanati marks the debut of Dulquer Salmaan in Telugu cinema. In the movie, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Gemini Ganesan, husband of Savitri. The movie received many accolades and IMDb has given the movie 8.5 stars out of 10.

4. Kammatti Paadam (2016)

Kammatti Paadam is a Malayalam action-drama. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Krishnan who finds that his childhood friend Ganga, played by Vinayakan, is in danger and travels to Kerala to save her. The movie also focuses on how the Dalit community was made to give up their lands to real-estate mafias and how the urbanisation of Kochi metro-city took place over the difficulty of the Dalits. IMDb gave this movie 8.1 stars against 10.

5. Karwaan (2018)

Karwaan is a Hindi road comedy movie. The movie marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. The movie follows the journey of two friends and a teenager as they set on a road trip. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Avinash, who is dissatisfied with his job that was he was forced to take by his father.

