DYK Dhanush Was The First South Actor To Have 7.8 Million Twitter Followers?

Maari actor Dhanush, who debuted in the acting industry at the age of 16 in Thulluvadho Ilamai, in 2002, has worked in Kollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood. Dhanush rose to fame when his song Why this Kolaveri Di? went viral. The actor is not only famous for his acting, but he crossed a feat in 2018 that is lesser-known among the masses.

A Dhanush trivia is that he was the first actor ever to reach the most number of followers on Twitter in the regional India cinema. Back in 2018, Dhanush received a whopping 7.8 million followers on his Twitter account. In July 2020, Mollywood star Mahesh Babu broke Dhanush's record when he crossed 10 million followers on Twitter. In 2021, Dhanush crossed 9 million Twitter followers.

Also Read | When Dhanush's Wife Sent Him A Bouquet After Seeing His Performance In Kadhal Konden

A little more to know about Dhanush

A lesser-known Dhanush trivia is that the actor's stage name is inspired by Kurudipunal's secret mission titled 'Dhanush'. It was then that he decided that he wanted to use it as his stage name, according to Desi Martini. Another Dhanush Trivia is that the actor met his wife Aishwarya at the premiere of his 2003 film Kadhal Kondaen. Aishwarya enjoyed Dhanush's performance and arranged to send him a bouquet. She also told him to keep in touch, according to her interview with Just For Women magazine.

Also Read | Dhanush Announces 'Karnan' Second Single Release Date, Fans Chant 'waiting, Thalaiva'

A list of Dhanush's movies that are coming up in 2021

In other news, Dhanush is gearing up for his next Bollywood release Atrangi Re. The actor will be starring next to Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the movie. The movie brought Dhanush and Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai together after 8 years together to work on a project. The movie was scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, but was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Atrangi Re release date is now confirmed to be August 6, 2021.

Recently, the actor shared the release date for his movie Karnan. He took to his Instagram account to share the poster. He also announced the first single of Karnan, Kandaa Vara Sollunga. The song received millions of views on YouTube. Another special trivia about the song is that it includes folk artists. Dhanush took to his Twitter account to appreciate the work of music composer Santosh Narayanan for using diverse folk artists for the song.

Also Read | Dhanush Announces Surprisingly Close Release Date For 'Sanathalaivan'; See Poster

Also Read | Dhanush Thanks Kanda Vara Sollunga Composer Santosh For 'identifying Deserving Talents’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.