Suriya Performed Most Of His Stunts On His Own In 'Ayan'; Read Trivia

Actor Suriya has recently been receiving major critical acclaim for his film, Soorarai Pottru. The actor, earlier in his career, was known for his stunt sequences and carrying them out really well. Did you know that he carried out most of his stunts on his own in the 2009 movie Ayan without a body double? Read further to know about this interesting trivia from the film, Ayan.

Suriya did most of his stunts on his own in 'Ayan'

As per IMDb trivia, the stunts performed by Suriya in the movie were mostly done without a body double and on his own.

The stunt team along with Suriya had rehearsed the fight sequences perfectly and hence decided to shoot them in single long takes. The stunts were so well co-ordinated that the locals were amazed and some of them even thought that there was a real fight taking place between the local gangsters.

Anthony, who was the editor of the movie, found it intriguing when he first saw the ‘head hitting stunt’ of the climax, performed by Suriya. He decided to slow motion the pace and eliminate the background score and matched it with the silence. The cinematographer, MS Prabhu said the elimination of sound gave an amazing impact to the sequence.

Suriya has said that the hardest stunt that he performed in the movie apart from the car stunts. Freefall or free hitting was when he had to hit the villain with the head. It was performed with the help of a wire and he ended up injuring his neck due to the impact caused by his running speed.

Nenje Nenje song was filmed at the Skeleton Coast in Namibia, which was also seen in the Amir Khan movie Ghajini. Ghajini was a remake of Suriya’s movie.

One of the shots in the song Nenje Nenje is a 360-degree rotation that was taken to capture the different elements around the Skeleton Coast, which were the desert, the sea, and the setting sun. The cameraman had set the exposure, so as to maintain the actor's natural skin tone.

The director says the movie’s script was specially written for Suriya. In one of the movies, his character Deva has confessed that his favourite actress is Jyothika, who is his real-life wife.

