DYK Mammootty And Kamal Haasan, 2 Biggies Of South Indian Industry Never Worked Together?

Mammotty, known for his charming acting and daredevil action sequences in his movies. The actor is known to deliver several hits in his film career. The actor is known for movies like Thaniyavartanam, Sreedharante, Sangham among others. Another popular actor in the South Indian industry is Kamal Haasan who is known for his versatile roles. Though these two actors are known to top the charts of hit movies, the duo has never worked together.

Kamal Haasan and Mammooty have established their names in the South Indian industry. The duo has acted in several languages including Tamil and Malayalam. However, despite gaining so much appreciation from the audience, this epic duo has never worked together. There were rumours in 2013 that they are going to do a film together, but nothing happened.

In 2018, Kamal Haasan was roped in to portray the lead role in the movie Indian 2. The media reports also suggested that Mammooty could be a part of the cast and play a big role in the movie. However, there was no official confirmation from the makers' side regarding the same.

A look at Mammootty's movies

Mammooty is known in the Malayalam film industry through his role in the 1987 film, New Delhi. Mammootty's movies like Shylock, Thalapathi, Pathemari, and Immanuel are some of his greatest hits. According to IMBD, Sangham, Thaniyavartanam, Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Utharam, and Nair Saab are the top five movies of Mammootty that his fans need to watch.

Kamal Haasan's movies

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma. He was noted for his performances in Mani Ratnam's Nayakan (1987) and S. Shankar's vigilante film Indian (1996). Haasan has acted in over 220 films, and in 2019 he became one of the few actors in India to have completed 60 years working in cinema. He is also known to host a popular reality show aired in the Tamil language.

Mammootty trivia

Mammootty has worked in over 400 films in his career. Mammootty was often rejected for movies because the filmmakers did not think he was handsome enough to become an actor. The 69-year-old actor was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shree in 1998. Acting in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and English, Mammootty is the only Indian actor to do so. Mammootty is very fond of the number 369. The actor has registered all his cars with the number 369.

