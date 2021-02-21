DYK Mammootty's 'New Delhi' Was Highest Grossing Film In Mollywood In 1987?

Directed by Joshiy and written by Dennis Joseph, New Delhi, starring Mammootty became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mollywood in the year 1987. Making a box office business of INR 2.5 crores, New Delhi broke all previous years' records. The thriller movie also became a turning point in Mammootty's career.

The huge success of the film made Mammootty a megastar after facing several failures in his movies before 1986. Mammootty then went on to break his own record with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in the following year. New Delhi went on to become one of the biggest hits among all Mammootty's movies. The commercially and critically acclaimed movie had several remakes in languages like Telugu and Hindi starring big names.

General New Delhi Movie Trivia

Release date: 24th of July, 1987.

Place: Kerala.

Starring: Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Urvashi Sumalatha, Siddique, and Thyagarajan.

Genre: Revenge Thriller.

Remakes: Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Based on: The Almighty by Irvin Wallace.

Running time: 200 days of run time in theatre.

New Delhi a turning point for the team?

After facing several flops at the box office, Mammootty was in a bad position in the industry. New Delhi helped the actor turn his career around and establish himself as a respected and talented actor. Similarly, Director Joshiy had worked with Mammootty on previous projects which did not succeed, so the success of New Delhi helped him establish his place in the industry as a director. Despite being a thriller, the film was received as classy and fresh mainly due to Mammootty's acting.

The remakes of New Delhi

The 1987 blockbuster was remade in three languages which are Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Krishnam Raju starred in the Telugu remake and Ambareesh starred in the Kannada version which went on to become a hit at the box office as well. The Hindi version was directed by Joshiy himself which starred Jitendra. The Hindi remake of New Delhi did not do too well in the theatres. There were speculations of the producer approaching Rajnikanth to do a Tamil remake of the movie. Rajnikanth, reportedly, denied the offer as he was not sure about how a movie on revenge would be perceived by the audience.

Other Popular Mammootty's movies

In his long career as an actor, Mammootty starred in several movies. His hits include movies like Anubandham, Yathra, and Nirakkoottu. The 69-year-old actor also faced some flops with movies like Sarovaram, Vishnu, and Oral Mathram. New Delhi Being the actor's greatest success has become a classic hit in Mollywood over the years.

