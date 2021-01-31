DYK Thala Ajith Loves To Collect Rare Stamps And Coins? Read Trivia

Quick links:
Thala Ajith is a superstar in regional cinema and has harboured a tremendous amount of fan following with his movies and acting skills. The actor is not a part of social media and is a private and shy person who does not like to be in the public eye a lot. Thala Ajith has a lot of fan pages on Instagram who keeps the fans updated about the Thala Ajith’s movies and upcoming projects.
Other than acting Thala Ajith loves to take part in a lot of recreational activities as well. One of those hobbies is collecting miniature helmets, rare coins and stamps. The actor has made a unique collection of such rare pieces to display in his house. Other than this he has other hobbies as well. Read on further to find out more Thala Ajith trivia.
Thala Ajith's movies are loved by the audience but that is not the only thing that his fans love about him. Thala Ajith has a lot of different dimensions to him other than acting. Check out some of Thala Ajith trivia below:
