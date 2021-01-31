DYK Thala Ajith Loves To Collect Rare Stamps And Coins? Read Trivia

Thala Ajith is a superstar in regional cinema and has harboured a tremendous amount of fan following with his movies and acting skills. The actor is not a part of social media and is a private and shy person who does not like to be in the public eye a lot. Thala Ajith has a lot of fan pages on Instagram who keeps the fans updated about the Thala Ajith’s movies and upcoming projects.

Thala Ajith loves to collect rare stamps and coins

Other than acting Thala Ajith loves to take part in a lot of recreational activities as well. One of those hobbies is collecting miniature helmets, rare coins and stamps. The actor has made a unique collection of such rare pieces to display in his house. Other than this he has other hobbies as well. Read on further to find out more Thala Ajith trivia.

Thala Ajith Trivia

Thala Ajith's movies are loved by the audience but that is not the only thing that his fans love about him. Thala Ajith has a lot of different dimensions to him other than acting. Check out some of Thala Ajith trivia below:

Not many know this but one of Thala Ajith’s movies Prema Pusthakam which was supposed to be his debut film in the Telugu film industry got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Thala Ajith has made prominent appearances in Hindi films like Asoka and English Vinglish.

Thala Ajith is a certified Formula 2 racer. He had gone through a major accident during racing and now encourages and spreads awareness about safe driving. He also has a pilot license.

The actor is passionate about photography and is often seen with a camera clicking pictures while travelling and filming. During the shooting of Thala Ajith’s movie Veeram, he gifted framed pictures of his co-stars that were clicked by him during the shoot.

Thala Ajith is compassionate and is one of the first persons to donate to charity and relief funds without making a fuss about it.

The celebrity also loves to cook and makes really delicious biryani. According to his costars, Ajith Kumar makes sure he cooks biryani for the entire cast while working on a film.

He is an avid reader and has a huge library of books at his home. His favourite books are ‘The Teaching of Buddha’ and ‘Living with the Himalayan Masters.’

He started his career as a mechanic before he got his big break in regional cinema.

