'Ethiroli' Movie Cast Has Celebrated Stars Like Sivaji Ganesan And Others

Ethiroli is a Tamil-language legal drama film released in 1970. It was directed by acclaimed filmmaker, K. Balachander. He also penned down the script from a story by K. V. R. Acharya. The plot focuses on a famous criminal lawyer who goes to any extent to save the innocents. His life turns drastically as he is robbed of a big amount. Ethiroli movie cast has some celebrated actors, know about them below.

Also Read | 'Drishyam': Trivia About The Cast And Characters They Play In The 2013 Malayalam Thriller

Ethiroli movie cast

Sivaji Ganesan as Advocate Shankar

The cast of Ethiroli is led by Sivaji Ganesan as he portrays Advocate Shankar. He was known for his versatility and the variety of roles he played on screen. Sivaji acted in more than 280 films in his nearly five decades-long career. The celebrated star was seen in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu movies, with most work in Tamil cinema.

K. R. Vijaya as Vijaya

Among the main Ethiroli characters is Vijaya, essayed by K. R. Vijaya. She ventured into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and the Hindi film industry. Debuting in 1963, the actor has featured in over 250 movies in her six decades career. Vijaya was popular for her Goddess roles.

Also Read | Manmadha Leelai Cast: A List Of The Key Actors And The Characters That They Play

S. S. Rajendran as Raju

Ethiroli movie casts Sedapatti Suryanarayana Rajendran playing Raju. Making his acting debut in 1952, he also took up the work as director and producer in the entertainment industry, before becoming a politician. S. S. Rajendran has collaborated with Sivaji Ganesan on several projects like Manohara, Rangoon Radha, Raja Rani, Pazhani, and more.

Jyothi Lakshmi as Shanti

The cast of Ethiroli has Jyothi Lakshmi portraying Shanti. She is remembered for her leading roles in over 50 movies and songs. The actor predominately worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

Also Read | 'Super Kudumbam' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2001 Tamil Comedy

Sivakumar as Sundaram

One of the Ethiroli characters, Sundrama is depicting by Sivakumar. The veteran star has been seen in more than 100 movies since his debut in 1965. He is the father of popular South Indian actors Suriya and Karthi, and his daughter Brindha is a playback singer.

Lakshmi as Kalpana

Ethiroli movie cast has Lakskmi playing Kalpana. Her acting credits are in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi film industry. She has appeared in over 200 movies and is the only actress who has won the Filmfare Awards South seven times with the most wins in all four different languages.

Also Read | 'K3 Kali Ka Karishma' Cast List: Here's A Look At All The Stars In This Horror-comedy Film

The cast of Ethiroli also includes Major Sundarrajan, V. S. Raghavan, T. S. Balaiah, Nages, G. Sakunthala, Rojaramani, O. A. K. Thevar, Vijayalalitha, and Peeli Shivam. The music was composed by K. V. Mahadevan. The film remains the only collaboration between K. Balachander and Sivaji Ganesan, two of the most acclaimed directors and actors. The movie was a commercial success.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.