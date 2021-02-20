Manmadha Leelai Cast: A List Of The Key Actors And The Characters That They Play

Manmadha Leelai is a 1976 film that tells the story of a womanizer who, despite being married, pursues other women. However, his life turns upside down when he learns of the dilemma that his own wife is dealing with. The lead Manmadha Leelai cast members include the likes of Kamal Haasan, Y. Vijaya, Y. Gee. Mahendra, Jaya Prada and Halam, to name a few. Thie article will enlist all the key members of the cast of Manmadha Leelai and the importance of their respective Manmadha Leelai characters.

Manmadha Leelai cast members:

Kamal Haasan as Madhu:

Veteran star Kamal Haasan can be seen playing the film's lead character, Madhu. Very early on, Haasan's character is established as someone who is quite promiscuous and is in need of the company of other women. His life takes a drastic turn when he learns about what is going on in the mind of his wife, Rekha (played by Halam).

Halam as Rekha:

In the film, Halam can be seen playing the character of Madhu's lawfully-wedded wife, Rekha. Halam's Rekha is one of the main sources of conflict in the film, as one would expect from a film that deals with polygamy. A few minutes into the movie, the director establishes Rekha as a sweet and loving wife who is living a separate life of her own. Rekha's own personal discoveries independent of that of her husband's extramarital life are what drive the film forward after a point.

Jaya Prada as Kannagi:

Jaya Prada's character, Kannagi, is one of the driving forces of the film. Kannagi is one of the women with whom Kamal Haasan's character can be seen spending some time with during the runtime of the film. The words uttered by Jaya Prada's Kannagi, in their own way, cause Haasan's Madhu to have an epiphany of sorts.

Y. Vijaya as Bargavi

Veteran dancer Y. Vijaya can be seen playing the character of Bargavi. In the film, the story of Bargavi and Madhu begins with one accidentally calling the other. That call, shortly after, makes both of them aware of a spark between them, which leads to a blossoming of a relationship between the two. Y. Vijaya Bargavi is a major source of hilarity in K. Balachander's Directorial venture.

Hema Chaudhary as Madhavi:

Hema Chaudhary, who was a popular name back in the '70s and '80s, is seen as Madhavi in the feature presentation. Madhavi, much like Kannagi and Bargavi, finds a listener and partner in Haasan's Madhu, who is a big departure from her own companion. The two end up forming a unique bond in the amount of time both of them can be seen on the screen together.

