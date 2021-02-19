'Super Kudumbam' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2001 Tamil Comedy

Super Kudumbam, translating to Super Family is a 2001 Tamil language comedy film directed by R. K. Kalaimani. The plot of the comedy movie revolves around a man named Arun who decides to solve his friend's problem by pretending to be married to a Brahmin girl, but instead, he has married an uncouth girl from the slum who creates havoc in his love life and even ends up getting pregnant. Here is all you need to know about the cast of Super Kudumbam.

Also Read | 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Date, Cast And Other Details About The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Super Kudumbam cast

Prabhu Ganesan

The cast of Super Kudumbam includes Prabhu Ganesan in the lead role of Arun. Ganesan is a South Indian actor and the son of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan, while his son Vikram Prabhu is also a Tamil actor. Prabhu made his debut in the year 1982 with the film titled Sangili and went on to do a number of leading as well as supporting characters in Tamil movies. He received the Best Actor award recognition by the Tamil Nadu state for his portrayal in Chinna Thambi and has appeared in over 200 movies as the lead character. His popular works include Agni Natchathiram, Chandramukhi, Manasukkul Mathappu among others. Other than Tamil movies, Prabhu has also featured in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films in his career spanning over four decades.

Also Read | Ajeeb Daastaans Cast Revealed: Konkona Sen And Nushrat Bharucha To Be A Part Of The Film

Vivek

Super Kudumbam cast also has Vivek portraying the character of Hari, Arun's friend. Vivekanandan, known by his stage name Vivek, is an Indian film actor, comedian, television personality, and playback singer working in the Tamil film industry. The Government of India awarded him with the Padma Shri for his contribution to arts in 2009. He has several film awards to his credit including the Best Comedian at the Tamil Filmfare Awards and Best Comedian at Asianet Awards. His popular works include Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, and Sivaji.

Also Read | '21 Jump Street' Cast: Check Out The List Of Actors In This Buddy Cop Action Comedy Movie

Prathyusha

Super Kudumbam characters include Abhirami, portrayed on screen by Prathyusha. She was a South Indian actor who predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. She started her career in 1998 with the Telugu movie Raayudu, wherein she played the role of Rani and went on to do films in Tamil as well. Her popular works are Sri Ramulayya, Snehamante Idera, Kadal Pookkal among others. She died by suicide in 2002 at the age of 20.

Roja

Roja was also part of this 2001 Tamil comedy movie and played the role of Shanthi. Sri Latha Reddy aka Roja was a leading actor in Tamil and Telugu films from 1991 to 2002. She joined politics in 1999 and currently aligns with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. She was elected as an MLA from Nagari in Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Roja's popular works include Indhu, Veera, Raja Muthirai, Engirundho Vandhan, Adimai Changili among others.

Also Read | What Is 'Prithviraj' Release Date? Read Details About The Release, Cast And More

Image Credits: AP International's Official Youtube Channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.