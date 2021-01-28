Exclusive: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Opens About His Experience Working In 'Manikarnika'

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi recently starred in Netflix's Tribhanga as Robindro. He opened up in an exclusive interview with Republic World about his experience of working in the woman-centric film directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know what he had to say about it.

Vaibhav on his experience of working on sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was seen playing the role of Puran Singh in Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika. Puran Singh was the husband of Jhalkari bai who was a warrior played by actor Ankita Lokhande. Vaibhav shared that working in 'Manikarnika' was a whole different experience as in Bajirao Mastani, the whole story was set up in Pune. 'Manikarnika' was shot in Rajasthan and he got a chance to live the era.

The actor said, "It was a great experience while working on those forts. I’ve read about those in history and I got a chance to live in such an era through the film. It was a wonderful experience working with Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut and others."

Vaibhav mentioned that the song Dankila in Manikarnika was his first-ever Hindi dance number. He had performed in many Marathi songs earlier but this one with Ankita was a learning experience for him. On the sets of such women-centric films, there is a different energy which you sense and Vaibhav said that he enjoyed it.

Vaibhav on working on Tribhanga's women-centric set

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi shared that as male actors, many actors are hesitant on signing women-centric films. "For me, it’s more about the intuition than the equation on the sets. While reading a script there is an inner voice that tells you that you should go for it and it’s something that hits you hard," he added. While reading Tribhanga's script, he realised that the story is about a dysfunctional family and he found the characters relatable.

He thought that Robindra's character was different and something he has never tried before. He received a call from director Renuka Shahane's team who mentioned that she really wanted him to do the role of Robindro. He added, "And after hearing that Stalwarts like Tanvi Azmi ma’am and Kajol Ma’am are a part of this project I couldn’t deny. It gave me yet another reason to say yes." He mentioned that he always admired Renuka Shahane and working with her and the entire team was a whole new experience for him.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on the work front

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi's career took a huge turn when he bagged the roles in Bajirao Mastani and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. His Marathi films like Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Shortcut, Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari, Cheater and Bhetali Tu Punha have garnered him huge popularity in the industry. He will next be seen in an ALT Balaji web series. He will feature in his first Bollywood film as a lead actor starring Anjali Patil. The romantic film is directed by Makarand Mane is said to release in mid-2021.

