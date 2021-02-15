Fahadh Faasil's OTT Film 'C U Soon' To Be Remade For A Theatrical Release

A new Malayalam thriller on Amazon Prime, C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew in the lead is set for a release on the big screen. Revealing more details about the same, the film’s lead actor Fahadh Faasil said that C U Soon will now be made for theatres. He added saying that a separate version of the film will be shot exclusively for a theatrical release, with the same script and cast.

C U Soon theatrical film release

In an interview with Spotboye, Faasil said the format that audiences have seen in C U Soon is not a COVID-19 compromise. He stated that the version on Amazon Prime Video was meant and created for home viewers. He said that the film took at least 50 technicians to complete, as it was shot completely on an iPhone. Faasil said the fact that the film was shot on iPhones and computers is not a compromise due to COVID, and that the film's outcome would remain the same even after the pandemic.

Faasil and his writer-director Mahesh Narayanan are all set to shoot the big-screen version as soon the lockdown is over. He revealed that what audiences have seen was just the 'virtual version'. He also gave details about the film's location and that it will be shot in Dubai. In this theatrical film, you won't see characters through the phone as it is, but they will be 'talking' on the phone, which suggest only the call audio will be used as a background.

He said that the two - OTT platforms and theatres - are separate and mutually exclusive and that what is made for the cinemas, should be released in cinemas only. For Fahadh, the theatrical film adaptation will offer ample opportunity to provide depth to the characters, which was otherwise restricted in the OTT version, due to the technical challenges constrained within the story, such as how the characters played by Roshan Matthews and Darshana Rajendran met for the first time and what is the reason of Kevin's rude behaviour towards his girlfriend. All such plot points that were only hinted at in the original film will be broadened in the theatrical version, whenever audiences get to see it soon.

Fahadh Faasil's movies

Faasil's upcoming Malayalam crime drama film Malik is set to release on May 13, 2021. This film was also written, directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan with co-stars Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George among the supporting cast. Malik is a big-budget venture produced by Anto Joseph. It is a historical film set in different periods and will have Fahadh sporting four different looks. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead. Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Dileesh Pothan, and yesteryear actor Jalaja are also part of the cast.

