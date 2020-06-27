'FIR' Actor Manjima Mohan Misses Shoots But Knows Adversities Of Shooting During Pandemic

Manjima Mohan of Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada fame is currently in Kerala busy working on her new social media initiative- One In a Million Talent, which she runs with her friends. In a recent online interview, while talking about the social media initiative, Manjima Mohan exclaimed that she misses shoot, and is waiting to return to the sets. However, the actor was quick enough to add that she is aware that shooting during the pandemic is difficult and impossible, especially when the crew size is reduced to 50 members. But, Manjima Mohan was optimistic that by August shooting would resume.

Manjima Mohan on her lockdown schedule

Manjima Mohan, who resides in Kerala with her parents, for the first initial days was busy stocking up food supplies for the lockdown, revealed the actor in the media interview. Following which, the actor started cooking, cleaning, and exercising. Now, Manjima Mohan has started eating clean and has shifted her focus to fitness, exclaimed the actor in the interview.

Manjima Mohan on her new venture

Manjima Mohan, in another interview with an online portal, revealed that she has started a new social media page, where she brings to light some unrecognised talents. The social media page is named One In a Million Talent, which Manjima Mohan runs with her friends. Talking about the social media page, she said that artists only work for appreciation and putting out a post on social media will help them garner that. She added that she intends to take the social media page to another level. However, nothing has been decided yet.

Manjima Mohan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Kalathil Sandhippom with Jiiva, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Thereafter, Manjima has Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, and FIR with Vishnu Vishal, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John. Talking about her role in FIR, Manjima Mohan said that she plays the role of a lawyer, who appears in the most crucial points of Vishnu Vishal's life.

