Hansika Motwani Says 'mermaids Are Real' As She Shares A Picture From Maldives

South Indian movie actor Hansika Motwani is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures with her fans and followers from her holidays, photoshoots, and film sets. The actor is currently vacationing in the Maldives and has been sharing stunning pictures of herself. Her latest pictures will make fans believe in mermaids. Read on to know more about Hansika's latest photos.

Hansika Motwani's Instagram pictures

The Settai actor is currently in the Maldives and is having a good time along the sunny shores and clear blue waters. Hansika has been sharing pictures from her getaway and the latest one that she posted has her looking like a mermaid. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor can be seen donning a shimmery purple long skirt with a thigh high slit and she has paired it up with a pink crop top. Motwani completed her look with a choker and a pair of white flats, and kept her hair open. Her caption read, "Mermaids are real, don’t let scientists fool u 😋🌸#maldives🇲🇻 #maafushivaru". You can see the pictures here.

The South star has shared a lot of photos from her exotic holiday in the Maldives. She shared a picture of herself getting on the Trans Maldivian seaplane and other pictures while enjoying the beach. This isn't the first time Hansika is visiting the exotic land of Maldives, she went there earlier this year in March as well, before the lockdown. You can see her pictures from the vacation here.

Hansika Motwani's filmography

Hansika works predominantly in Tamil films but has appeared in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films as well. While she started her acting career as a child artist in the popular kids' show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and then was praised for her performance in Koi.. Mil Gaya, she landed her first role as the lead in the Telugu film Desamuduru at the age of 15, and a year later, she featured opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor. Some of the most memorable performances of Hansika Motwani came in films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, and Theeya Velai. The actor is gearing up for her next big release, titled Maha, which is a Tamil language film starring Srikanth. The film is said to be a thriller and will mark Hansika's 50th film as the lead.

Image Credits: Hansika Motwani Official Instagram Account

