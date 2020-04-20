Harbhajan Singh Feels 'Singh Is King' With 24-ball 64 Knock In IPL 2015 Throwback Post

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a halt and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. With India under lockdown, cricketers have used the extra break in their busy schedule to engage with fans on social media. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the lockdown, former Mumbai Indians captain and CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video of hitting three consecutive sixes in an IPL game against KXIP on his Instagram account.

Harbhajan Singh shares video of him hitting a hat-trick of sixes during his Mumbai Indians days

Harbhajan Singh, during his time at Mumbai Indians, had a knack of playing crucial cameos and guide the team over the finish line. In a throwback video shared on his official Instagram account on Monday, Harbhajan can be seen smashing three consecutive sixes off Anureet Singh in the IPL 2015. Chasing a target of 178 by KXIP, Mumbai Indians struggled to get going and were reduced to 59/6 in the 14th over.

Harbhajan Singh, along with fellow spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, then stitched a 100-run stand to help the team claw back into the game, but was not enough as the Mumbai Indians lost by 18 runs. Harbhajan Singh, in the end, managed to score a whirlwind 64 off just 24 balls with 5 fours and six 6s.

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh smashes three consecutive sixes off Anureet Singh in IPL 2015

Harbhajan Singh to play for CSK in IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh will play for the MS Dhoni-led CSK in the IPL 2020. Harbhajan was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2018 IPL season and was snapped up by their rivals CSK in the auction for ₹2 crore. In two seasons with the Chennai franchise, Harbhajan Singh has picked up 23 wickets in 24 IPL matches.

