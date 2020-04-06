Harbhajan Singh Trolled For Tweet Over Use Of Firecrackers On '9 PM, 9 Minutes' Occasion

Following his plea to make a donation for coronavirus to former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's charity, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh continues to have a hard time on Twitter as many netizens continue to troll him continuously with Shahid Afridi comments. On Sunday, Harbhajan Singh posted a photo of massive building catching fire due to fireworks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' call. The CSK spinner, in his tweet, showed displeasure over the usage of firecrackers for '9 pm, 9 minute' call, which led to one of the buildings catching fire unfortunately. However, that didn't stop fans for continuing to express their displeasure in return for Harbhajan Singh donating to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Harbhajan Singh trolls people for stupidity

We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity 😡😡 https://t.co/sZRQC3gY3Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2020

Netizens troll Harbhajan Singh over his latest post

Following Harbhajan Singh's latest tweet, the cricketer was subject to more adverse reactions rather than his favour, even though the post seemingly had nothing wrong in it's content.

Bhajju paa don't say anything to anyone

Otherwise they will declare you

Antinational 😢😢 — sumit kashyap (@SamarKashyap2) April 6, 2020

How about not donating to and promoting Afridi's charity for starters? 🙂 — Uday (@MUday__3) April 6, 2020

Very difficult. You will have to invent different "doosra" . — RAVINDRA NATH JHA (@RAVINDRANATHJ11) April 6, 2020

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh donate to PM CARES Fund amid India lockdown

Amidst the ndia lockdown due to coronavirus, Harbhajan Singh on Sunday made an announcement that he and his wife Geeta Basra have pledged to distribute food to at least 5,000 families in Jalandhar, many of whom are homeless. He also wrote that the couple will continue to help and support fellow Indian citizens in whichever way they can so that the burden of struggle can be lessened. The cricketer also posted a picture with family as he followed PM Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' call.

Following the Harbhajan Singh donation drive, Yuvraj Singh also pledged to donate ₹50 lakh to the PM CARES fund to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The cricketer also posted an image on Sunday regarding the '9 pm, 9 minutes' call. The cricketer on his Twitter handle also hailed the policemen, who were spotted sharing their food with those in need.