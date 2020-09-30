Harish Kalyan's Shares Beautiful Photo With Priya Bhavani Shankar; Leaves Fans Confused

South Indian actors Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar have been making headlines after the 30-year-old actor's latest social media post went viral. On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Harish Kalyan shared an adorable photo of himself and his Kasada Thapara co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar, and the caption of his post has left the internet confused. Read on:

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar's adorable picture

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Harish Kalyan wrote: "Finally, happy for us" with heart icons. The actor also added the hashtags #HarishHeartsPriya and #LoveIsInTheAir along with his post. Going by the caption, fans of Harish and Priya started wondering if the duo has made their relationship official on social media. However, on the other hand, a few of their fans think that they are promoting their upcoming project. Take a look at the post:

Reacting to the Harish's tweet, Priya Bhavani commented: "I wanted to make it public first... I earned it." To this, Harish replied: "Can't wait! Won't wait! I'm making it official! 5 pm tomorrow! (5 pm on Wednesday)." (sic). Take a look at the comments below.

Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan ðŸ˜¡

I wanted to make it public first.. I earned itðŸ˜ — Priya BhavaniShankar (@priya_Bshankar) September 29, 2020

Cant wait! Wont wait! I’m making it official! 5pm tomorrow!!! ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 29, 2020

Fans reacting to Harish Kalyan's post

On Harish Kalyan's Instagram post, where he shared the same image with the same caption, some of the comments by his fans read as, "Movie promotion". One user wrote, "I am confused, like are they gonna do a movie together or is it something else?" Moreover, going by some of the comments, it seems like Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar will reveal the title of their upcoming venture, which is a Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu. The remake is directed by Kaarthikk Sundar, who was an AD of AL Vijay of Devi fame. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the cinematography is done by Krishnan Vasant. Take a look at the comments below:

On the work front

Harish Kalyan made his acting debut with the 2010-released film Sindhu Samaveli. The film also featured Amala Paul in the lead role. However, the actor rose to fame after the release of his 2014 film Poriyaalan. After starring in several Tamil and Telugu movies, Harish Kalyan even participated in the first season of Bigg Boss (Tamil) which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. It was after his stint in the reality show that the actor got his breakthrough and went on to feature in various movies, like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which was released in the year 2018.

