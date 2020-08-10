Kajal Aggarwal & Allu Arjun's Peppy Tracks From 'Aarya 2' To Add To Your Workout Playlist

The Tollywood megastar, Allu Arjun and leading lady Kajal Aggarwal shared the screen space for the first time, as a lead pair in the second installment of filmmaker Sukumar's action film Aarya, titled Aarya 2. Despite not faring well at the box office, the film is deemed as a cult classic because of its one-of-a-kind plotline, chartbuster songs and exemplary performances by the star cast. Thus, here is a list of Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal's peppy tracks which you can add to your workout playlist:

Mr. Perfect

The dance number is from the 2009's action-comedy, Aarya 2. The song is sung by Baba Sehgal, Rita & Devi Sri Prasad while its music is composed by prolific Tollywood music composer and singer, Devi Sri Prasad. The music video of Mr. Perfect features Allu Arjun and his terrific dance moves in the peppy dance track were lauded by the masses.

Ringa Ringa

Ringa Ringa is also a dance number from the Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Arya 2. The item number is one of the most-loved songs from the Sukumar directorial. The upbeat track is sung by Priya Hemesh while its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The quirky and full of energy dance moves by Arjun in the song are undoubtedly a visual delight.

Baby He Loves You

A romantic dance number from Aarya 2, Baby He Loves You features the lead cast of the film in its music video. The song comprises a romantic banter between Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal along with some quirky dance moves. Baby He Loves You is both sung and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

My Love Is Gone

My Love Is Gone is yet another chartbuster from Aarya 2 which received a massive love by fans. The party track is sung by K.G. Ranjith and its music too is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. One can definitely take some dance cues from the music video of the song. Watch:

Uppenantha

Sung by prolific sing KK, Uppenantha showcases the office romance between Allu and Kajal in its music video. The music video of the song has over 27 million views alone. Check it out below:

