'Andhrudu' Cast Is Headlined By Gopichand, Gowri Pandit And Other Prolific Actors

2005's Telugu film Andhrudu, which translates to Andhra Man, is a romantic action drama which is headlined by Gopichand and Gowri Pandit. The Paruchuri Murali directorial not only did the numbers at the box office but was also critically lauded by the audience as well as film critics.

The Telugu film was dubbed in Tamil and Hindi languages with the titles Ivanthanda Police and Loha: The Ironman respectively. In addition to that, it was also remade in Bengali as Prem Mane Na Badha. Thus, here’s taking a look at the cast of Andhrudu from its lead actors to its support cast:

Also Read | 'Love It Or List It' Cast: Are Hilary And David Married? Find Out Here

1) Gopichand as Surendra

Tottempudi Gopichand, popularly known as Gopichand plays the lead role of Surendra in the Telugu film. Gopichand as Surendra plays a hot-headed and honest cop who falls in love with Police Commissioner's daughter, Archana. The plot of Andhrudu focuses on the ups and downs of their love story.

2) Gowri Pandit as Archana

2005's Andhrudu marked the debut of actor Nikhil Dwivedi's wife Gowri Pandit as an actor. Gowri as Archana plays the role of Commissioner Ranveer Sinha's daughter and the lover of Surendra. However, due to certain differences between them, Gowri goes on to marry her cousin Munna.

Also Read | 'Ally McBeal' cast: The Journey Of The Actors From Then Till Now; Read Here

3) Salim Baig as Munna

(Image credit: Salim Baig Instagram)

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actor Salim Baig plays the role of Munna in this Paruchuri Murali directorial. Salim as Munna plays the cousin of Archana in the Telugu film. The actor is well-known for his role as the antagonist in the police drama Gharshana, which released in 2004.

4) Pawan Malhotra as Ranveer Sinha

Popular television and film actor Pawan Malhotra plays the role of Ranveer Sinha in Andhrudu. Pawan as Ranveer plays the father of leading lady Archana in the film. He also plays the role of Surendra's senior and a Police Commissioner, who hails from Bihar.

Also Read | 'Dhoomdhadaka' Marathi Movie Cast: Ashok Saraf, Mahesh Kothare Play Key Characters

Supporting Andhrudu cast

K. Viswanath plays Viswanatha Sastry

Sayaji Shinde plays the role of MP, Rana

Dharmavarapu Subramanyam plays the role of CI/ sub-inspector

Haritha plays the role of Archana's mother

Vinaya Prasad plays the role of Munna's mother

Also Read | '2 Broke Girls' Cast: Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs and Others In Crucial Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.