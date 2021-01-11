Himanshi Khurana Reveals She Is 'sad' And It's Not 'relationship Problems' | Read Details

Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana has been making headlines since she confirmed her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi is also quite on social media as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to let her fans know the reason she is sad and it was not because of her relationship problems. Read ahead to know what is the cause of Himanshi Khurana's sadness.

Himanshi Khurana lets her fans know that she is sad

Himanshi Khurana uploaded an Instagram story wherein she let her fans know the cause of her sadness. She revealed that hair loss in the prime of her age is the reason she is sad. The story read as 'People automatically assume its a relationship problem whenever you're sad, like no, bhari jawaani mein baal tuut the hai mere.'

On a reality show, Asim Riaz proposed Himanshi Khurana. He also took her home to meet his parents. According to the year wrap by Twitter, Himanshi Khurana was the most-mentioned music artists of India. S Thaman and Armaan Malik ranked second and third respectively.

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram gives her fans a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Himanshi Khurana's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares her political opinions on social media as well. Her Instagram feed also has pictures from her travels. She extensively promotes her music videos on Instagram as well. Recently, the singer had tested positive for COVID-19. But she has recovered now.

She shot to fame after her performance in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She starred in several music videos after that. Himanshi made her singing debut with the song High Standard which has 40 million views on YouTube. Himanshi Khuaran’s songs are widely loved by her fans and audiences. Some of her most popular songs are Ohdi Shreaam which has 19 million views on YouTube, I Like It has 10 million views on YouTube and Bazaar has 66 million views on YouTube. Her most popular songs so far are Soch which also featured Hardy Sandh and it has 156 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @iamhimanshikhurana Instagram

