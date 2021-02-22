Himanshi Khurana's 'Surma Bole' Features On New York's Time Square Billboard

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, popularly known for her songs Mann Bharyaa and Afsos Karoge, recently shared a video of the Time Square billboard. It showcased Himanshi Khurana's latest song, Surma Bole. Take a look at what Himanshi Khurana had to say about her song being featured on the billboard.

Himanshi Khurana's latest song featured on Timesquare billboard

Himanshi Khurana recently released her song, Surma Bole. She shared a video of the poster of her song featuring on the Time Square billboard. She becomes the first-ever Punjabi female singer whose song is featured there. In the video, her song was being played in the background. Himanshi wrote that people questioned her abilities but she has made it to the top. She also mentioned that those people were the one's who needed to improve themselves. She added that she made it from Ludhiana to New York Time Square. She also tagged the only four members in her team. Take a look at Himanshi's song being played on the Time Square Billboard.

Reactions to Himanshi's video

Several celebrities congratulated Himanshi on her achievement. Asim Riaz said that hustle always fays off. Fans congratulated her and said that they were extremely proud of her. A fan wrote, "Keep slaying" and showered her blessings for more success and happiness. Fans also mentioned that the singer looks 'Splendid' on the billboard. Here are some comments from Himanshi Khurana's latest video.

Image source: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram

Himanshi Khurana's songs

Himanshi's song Surma Bole is written by Bunty Bains. The music is composed by producer Kidd World. The music video showcases Himanshi performing with a few dancers in the dessert. Himanshi Khurana's songs include singles like Ohdi Shreaam, Suit Dwaade and Distance. The singer also featured in several music videos sung by other popular singers. She was seen in Stebin Ben's song Afsos Karoge featuring Asim Riaz opposite her. She was also seen in Arijit Singh's music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam sung by him and Amaal Malik. This music video featured Asim yet again. She was seen in several other songs in 2020 such as Tamasha by Marshall Sehgal, Khyaal Rakhya Kar by Preetinder, Bazaar by Afsana Khan and Allah Khair Kare by Saajz.

