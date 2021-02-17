Himanshi Khurana Shares New Look From Her Track 'Soorma Bole' & Shares Details Of Teaser

Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana has given her fans several sneak-peeks from her upcoming song Soorma Bole. She has been sharing her fiery looks from the track on Instagram and her fans cannot wait to listen to the song and know what will it be about. Himanshi, finally, has divulged more details about her song as she took Instagram to reveal yet another of her looks and also share that the teaser of the same will be out on February 17.

Teaser of Soorma Bole Himanshi Khurana's music video

In the picture shared by Himanshi, she is seen wearing a yellow scarf over her head. Her face has reflected the golden glow and she has posed by looking away from the camera. The picture also mentioned that the teaser of the track will be out on February 17, 2021, at 6 PM.

The post garnered over 26K likes within an hour of uploading. Her fans and followers could not contain their excitement regarding the song and have rushed in to comment on the post to express the same. One fan commented 'so hot' on Himanshi Khurana's photo while another has commented 'so excited'. See their reactions below:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Himanshi revealed that the song was not especially written. She also said that when she went for the dubbing, the lyrics were penned down and the music was also composed in the nick of time. She added that they were first shooting for the song in Punjab but then somehow they ended up filming the song in Dubai which has increased the excitement of the track. The song is sung by Himanshi, the music for the same is being composed by The Kidd and the lyrics are written by Bunty Bains.

She shot to fame after her performance in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She starred in several music videos after that. Himanshi made her singing debut with the song High Standard which has 40 million views on YouTube. Some of her most popular songs are Ohdi Shreaam which has 19 million views on YouTube, I Like It has 10 million views on YouTube and Bazaar has 66 million views on YouTube. Her most popular songs so far are Soch which also featured Hardy Sandh and it has 156 million views on YouTube.

