Unseen Pic Of The Day: Prithviraj's Rare Throwback Photo With Indrajith And Jayasurya

Prithviraj Sukumaran has carved a niche in the Malayalam industry with his movies like Nandanan, Puthiya Mukham and City of God. Here’s a throwback picture of the actor from his young career days. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with actor Jayasurya at his wedding. Jayasurya’s wife Saritha and Indrajith Sukumaran can also be spotted in the picture.

Prithviraj, who looks unrecognisable in the picture, is seen wearing a black outfit. Fans in a huge number showed love on Prithviraj's photo with several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Prithviraj's unseen photo.

Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a note where he gave information about his health condition. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who resumed work after a long hiatus, revealed that he is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation.

The post read as, “I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s “Jana Gana Mana” since October 7, 2020”. He added, “we had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated." Prithviraj said, “Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP”. Several fans wished Prithviraj a speedy recovery and good health. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Prithviraj was last seen in the action thriller movie Koshiyum Ayyappanum alongside Biju Menon in the lead role. The film premiered on February 7, 2020, and managed to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills. The actor will next be seen in Blessy's film titled, Aadu Jevitham alongside Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. The film is said to portray the life of an abused Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who was forced to live in Saudi Arabia's desert to herd goats.

