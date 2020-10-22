Murphy Brown Cast Boasts Of Candice Bergen In Titular Role Alongside Other Prolific Stars

The American sitcom Murphy Brown had premiered its first episode on CBS on November 14, 1988. The television series was created by Diane English and it starred Candice Bergen in the titular role of Murphy Brown. The series aired a total of 11 seasons spanning over three decades as its last season aired in 2018. The cast of Murphy Brown boasts of many prolific actors including Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud in the lead roles. Read about the Murphy Brown cast in detail to find out which actors play which Murphy Brown characters in the Diane English series.

Murphy Brown cast (Lead)

Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown

Popular American actor and former model, Candice Bergen plays the titular role of Murphy Brown in all the eleven seasons of the CBS show. Candice as Murphy plays a well-known investigative journalist as well as a news anchor for FYI. However, post-retirement, Murphy joins television yet again for her morning news show called Murphy in the Morning.

Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood

American actor Faith Ford rose to fame after her portrayal of Corky Sherwood in Murphy Brown. Faith as Corky plays a reporter who gets hired as a replacement of Murphy while she gets her treatment done from Betty Ford Clinic. However, several years later, she also joins the protagonist on her morning show as a co-host after being fired from FYI.

Jake McDorman as Avery Brown

Limitless fame actor John Allen McDorman plays the role of Avery Brown in the CBS show. John as Avery essays the role of Murphy Brown's son in the TV series. He is shown to be a journalist as well as a liberal commentator for the conservative Wolf Network.

Robin Thomas as Jake Lowenstein

A lot of viewers were confused as to who is the father of Murphy Brown's baby? If you are one among them, now you know. Theatre and television actor Robin Thomas plays the role of Murphy's former husband, Jake Lowenstein. He and Murphy had a brief relationship way before her FYI days but, he is shown to be the father of Avery.

Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana

American actor-director Joe Regalbuto plays the role of Frank Fontana in Murphy Brown. Joe as Frank is also shown to be an investigative reporter for FYI. However, he later goes on to join Murphy in the Morning.

Murphy Brown cast (Supporting)

Pat Corley plays the role of Phil's Bar's owner, Phil

Charles Kimbrough plays the role of a veteran FYI news anchor, Jim Dial

Grant Shaud plays the executive producer of FYI as well as Murphy in the Morning, Miles Silverberg

Nik Dodani plays the social media director of Murphy in the Morning, Pat Patel

Robert Pastorelli plays Murphy's house renovator, Eldin Bernecky

