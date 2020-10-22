Komaram Bheem Cast: All About The Bhoopal Reddy & Mounika Starrer 1990's Movie

Komaram Bheem is a Telugu language movie based on the life of the tribal leader Komaram Bheem. The film was directed by Allani Sridhar. Komaram Bheem's cast included actors like Bhoopal Reddy and Mounika who portrayed the main role in the movie. Later, even a TV series was made on the celebrated tribal leader titled Veerabheem which received huge accolades as well. Komaram Bheem is actually considered as a deity amongst the Gond tribe and they even observe a festival called Aswayuja Powrnami, to commemorate the life of Komaram Bheem. A statue was also installed in Tank Bund in 2012. Recently, a mega budgeted movie called RRR is also being made on the tribal leader, where Jr NTR would be seen portraying the role of Komaram Bheem. Read on for details on Komaram Bheem's cast.

Take a look at the cast of Komaram Bheem's characters who played a role in the 1990 released movie. The movie was named after the tribal leader Komaram Bheem and was based on his life. The main role of Komaram Bheem was portrayed by Bhoopal Reddy. While actor Mounika played the role of Komaram's wife in the movie.

Bhoopal Reddy as Komaram Bheem

Actor and writer M. Bhoopal Reddy was seen in the titular role of Komaram Bheem in the 1990 released movie. He is a well known Telugu language writer and actor. He even won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards for Children's Literature in 2011 for his work in the book Uggu Paalu.

Mounika as Komaram Bheem's wife

Actor Mounika is known for many of her roles in the movies as well as in Tamil TV industry. Her real name is Vijaya Rekha and she was popularly known by her stage name, Mounika. She was the third wife of director Balu Mahendra.

Apart from these two actors, many other actors were seen in supporting role in the film. The movie Komaram Bheem followed the story of the Gond tribe and their struggles living in the 1940s Adilabad region. They fought against the rule of Nizam under the leadership of Komaram Bheem and thus formed a resistance. The film released in 1990, around 20 years after it was filmed. However, it enjoyed a successful run at the box office. As per The Hindu, the film ran for 100 days in Hyderabad. The film even received awards including Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Director of a debut film at the A.P. State Nandi Awards in 1990.

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in RRR

As of currently, Jr NTR will be now seen portraying the role of Komaram Bheem in the S.S. Rajamouli directorial. The movie will also star Telugu, Hindi and foreign actors including N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris. The movie's plot revolves around a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Jr NTR could be seen playing a fictionalized version of a revered freedom fighter from Telangana, Komaram Bheem, who passed away in 1940. The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu the next year. In the RRR teaser clip, Jr NTR flaunts his ripped physique in various shots. He has seen fights for his country in the video. Take a look.

