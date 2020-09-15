Irfan Pathan Wishes 'Cobra' Directer A 'Happy Birthday' With Hilarious BTS Video; Watch

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will soon make his Tamil film debut in R Ajay Gnanamuthu directed supernatural thriller flick Cobra. The director of the film, Ajay is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, September 15. On the occasion of his birthday, the soon-to-be-actor Irfan shared a hilarious video from the sets of Cobra.

Irfan Pathan’s amusing video

In the video shared by Irfan, he can be seen having a gala time while shooting the movie. He can be seen displaying his dialogue to the camera, stating that the makers want him to recite a 4-lined dialogue in just one minute. Nodding his head, the cricketer can be seen laughing out loud as the camera captures him. In the end, he is seen pretending to wipe off sweat from his forehead.

While sharing the funny video, he wished his ‘first movie director’ a ‘very happy birthday’. Calling him a good guy, Irfan prayed for the filmmaker to achieve all the ‘success’ he deserves. He concluded his birthday note revealing that Ajay loves giving surprises to the actor. One of them can be seen evident in the video. Take a look at it here:

Wishing my first movie director and a really good guy @AjayGnanamuthu very happy birthday,may you get all the success you deserve. By the way he loves giving me surprises exactly like in this video😅 #birthday #Tamil pic.twitter.com/d9V4hgD72d — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 15, 2020

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans of the cricketer went gaga over it. While some wished the director, others went on to ask him about the release of his upcoming movie. Many also said that they are eagerly waiting to watch his acting debut. Here’s how fans reacted on Irfan Pathan’s video:

About 'Cobra

'Starring Chiyaan Vikram as the main protagonist, this supernatural thriller film Cobra is produced under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty and former cricketer Irfan Pathan. Ever since the first look post of the movie was released online, the movie has garnered tremendous anticipation among fans.

Unlike Chiyaan Vikram’s other unconventional movies where fans saw him donning 2-3 different looks, with Cobra the actor has taken it to a whole new level. It is suggested that Vikram will appear in more than seven different looks in Cobra. The first look poster features him screaming while looking at a massive mirror, but the mirror reflects several different versions of him. Take a look at it:

