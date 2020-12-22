Kajal Agarwal And Husband Gautam Kitchlu Launch New Home Accessories Brand; Read More

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently got married and the couple had a lavish wedding in Mumbai and a great honeymoon as well. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram recently showed fans some posts about their brand 'Kitched' which is a shared company of the couple's. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared the link to their products online in her story. Get to know about their launch and see the story here.

More about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's brand - 'Kitched'

Kajal Aggarwal is very active on social media and the actor usually shares a glimpse of her everyday life with her fans and enjoys a massive fan following of 16.9 Million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram is currently dominated by her wedding pictures and she recently shared a few posts about an brand called Kitched launched today.

In Kajal Aggarwal's story, you can see the newly married couple sitting on a couch and posing. The couple is engaging in a friendly pillow fight in the photo which promotes their products. In this picture, Kajal Aggarwal is wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a pair of jeans and her husband Gautam Kitchlu can be seen wearing the same combination as well. You can see the various pillows with different designs in the picture.

The photo also has a text message that conveys their excitement to the viewers. The text reads, "Gautam and I are very happy to introduce you to Kitched. We created Kitched with the idea of sharing how our own love for beautiful designs has enhanced our home - and can do the same for yours!" The post was attached with a swipe up link to the web handle of Discern Living which is founded by Gautam Kitchlu. The page showcases the various pillows that their brand is currently selling.

Gautam Kitchlu is already an established businessman who deals with interior designs and home decor. His Instagram profile reveals that he is the founder of the of Discern Living which sells various furniture and home decor and accessories. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband recently launched a new line of home decor accessories to add to their pre-existing online website with sells home decor and accessories. To endorse this new brand the couple took to their Instagram and shared the launch with their fans.

IMAGE CREDITS: @kajalaggarwalofficial IG

