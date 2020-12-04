Kajal Aggarwal Builds Up Her Fans' Curiosity By Posting Cryptic Video

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a short promo clip of herself on her Instagram which was cryptic but still loved by her fans. The moment she posted this video, all her fans went crazy about how she looked and were curious about what might be coming up next on Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram. Let’s take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s video that she shared on her Instagram handle.

Kajal Aggarwal's video

As Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently got married, Kajal had been sharing adorable pictures with her husband on Instagram but when she posted this video all of a sudden, her fans were overwhelmed by her beauty. Some of them even hinted at the video being a glimpse of her next project and wished her good luck. Kajal Aggarwal’s video depicted her in a stunning pink top with trousers with a sizzling pair of sunglasses on. She can be seen playing with the plants around in the initial part of the video, while later she can be seen splashing the water with her legs and jumping with bliss. Kajal’s video was titled as ‘Kitched’ which will be a secret for all her fans until she reveals anything about it. In the caption, she stated ‘coming soon’ which illustrated that soon she will be revealing the idea behind this video. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post -

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been spending the most adorable time with each other as depicted by the pictures she has been sharing on her Instagram. All her fans have been drooling over the chemistry between the two. Here’s one of the posts shared on Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal spent quite a few days in the Maldives celebrating her honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She gave a sneak peek to all her fans about the blast she had with her husband while vacaying in the Maldives. In this post, the first picture depicts that they are enjoying a dip in the ocean while the other one gave a look of the two from under the ocean. In the caption, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned how much she loves the ocean. She also added how she’s always liked the blue so tranquil, peaceful and gliding. She also stated how the fear of the ocean is thrilling for her.

