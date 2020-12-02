Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Smiley Faced Marshmallows Dipped In Chocolate While 'Decembering'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is welcoming the winter month, December with a warm heart. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of marshmallows dipped in hot chocolate. The delicious-looking marshmallows were doodled with small smiley faces made from chocolate cream. Sharing the picture on social media, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "decembering". Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post.

Kajal Aggarwal welcomes 'December'

Image credits - Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of a cup filled with hot chocolate. The beverage has been topped with white cream and foam. One can also spot marshmallows dipped in hot chocolate. On the image, Kajal Aggarwal simply added the hashtag of December. Check out the post. '

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal joins hands with director Deekay for a Tamil horror film

Kajal Aggarwal was recently vacationing with beau Gautam Kitchlu. She shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent trip to the island of beaches that included deep-sea diving pictures. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram posts.

In this Instagram post, Kajal Aggarwal was spotted enjoying her floating breakfast. She stunned in a blue designer swimsuit as she posed in the swimming pool, in the middle of the ocean. The actor sported tinted sunglasses. Sharing this picture on social media, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Mood", in the caption.

Also Read | What is croquembouche? Learn about the dish that featured in Kajal Aggarwal's wedding

In this Instagram post, the actor shared stills from her deep-sea diving trip with hubby Gautam Kitchlu. In the caption, she wrote, "I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it ðŸ˜ðŸ™ˆ". Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen wedding pictures with Gautam Kitchlu; Check out

In this picture, one can spot Kajal Aggarwal deep into the ocean. She can be seen donning a black swimsuit with yellow coloured fins. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram caption read as "Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realise exist ! ðŸ§œðŸ»‍â™€ï¸". Take a look at the actor's picture.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal expresses love for flowers, asks fans how they prefer them

In this scuba diving image, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu posed holding their hands as they swam under the ocean. The couple surely gave out relationship goals. As part of her caption, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “The universe is an ocean upon which we are the waves. While some decide to surf, others venture to dive.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.