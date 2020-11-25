Kajal Aggarwal Receives A Heartwarming Note From Hubby Gautam With An Adorable Haldi Pic

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu recently uploaded a picture from their pre-wedding festivities, which was held earlier this month. Through the minimalistic picture, he spoke about the immense love he has for his wife and how they are ready to face life together. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they are in awe of the strong and adorable bond that the newlyweds share.

Gautam Kitchlu’s appreciation post

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have lately been leaving their fans with heart-eyes with their dreamy honeymoon pictures from the Maldives. On Tuesday, the businessman took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from his Haldi ceremony. In the picture posted, the two love birds are seen holding each other’s hands as they gear up to take their vows as a couple.

In the picture shared by Gautam Kitchlu, he is seen holding Kajal Aggarwal’s hand as a part of the Haldi ritual. Kajal Aggarwal is spotted wearing a stunning bridal Mehendi design across her arm. She is also seen wearing a flower-studded wrist band which is connected with a huge ring decorated with gorgeous jasmine flower buds. She is spotted wearing a bright yellow outfit while Gautam dons a white kurta with heavy embroidery. He has also added a black jacket to the traditional outfit, adding beauty and grace to it.

In the caption for the post, Gautam Kitchlu has spoken about the days that lie ahead of him after this ceremony. He has written that he is now exploring the world with two things in his hands. He has further specified that he is carrying a camera in his left hand and is holding his wife’s arm with his right hand. Have a look at the post on Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have wished them luck for the adventures that are coming their way. A few fans have also used emoticons to express their thoughts better on the picture. Have a look at a few comments here.

