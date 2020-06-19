'Mosagallu' Poster Released By Vishnu Manchu On The Occasion Of Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday

Kajal Aggarwal has received several wishes from her fans amid her birthday today. Several prominent stars from the film industry wished the actor on this auspicious day. Most of the south superstars used a particular artwork to wish Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. However, Vishnu Manchu chose a different way to wish Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday and thus made it extra special for her.

Mosagallu poster released by Vishnu Manchu

Also Read | Vishnu Manchu Says He Constantly Worries About His Family As They Are Stuck Abroad

As Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her 35th birthday the team of Mosagallu, her upcoming film released a new poster featuring Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal. Actor Vishnu Manchu shared this poster on his social media and wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. He further wrote a few words of appreciation for her and thus released the new poster for their thriller film Mosagallu. Fans were delighted by the surprise unveiling of the new poster and were extremely delighted by it. The fans commented how excited they are to watch the film and also wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Kajal Aggarwal On Her Birthday; Says 'Be Crazy Always'

Kajal Aggarwal too thanked Vishnu Manchu for his comments and wishes. Several south superstars have wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday and have been doing so in the form of a poster. The poster features Kajal Aggarwal sitting on a glorious throne with her name being the highlight of the artwork.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently celebrating her birthday at home with her family members, according to a news portal. Besides that, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Mosagallu which is being directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. The film will also feature Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty. The film also will see Ruhi Singh and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film, according to a news portal, is based on an IT scam that runs in the world. Fans of the actors are desperately awaiting the release of the film.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Birthday: South Celebs Pour In Warm Wishes For The Actor

According to a news portal, Mosagallu has already completed 80 percent of its shooting schedule. The makers look forward to resuming shooting once things are back to normal. Mosagallu was expected to release this year, however, due to the pandemic, the makers may decide to push the release date onto next year itself, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.