Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's Lesser Known Siblings

Vijay Deverakonda has a younger brother named Anand Deverakonda. He works in Telugu films and is well-known for his role in the 2019 film Dorasani.
Bhumi Pednekar has a sister named Samiksha Pednekar. She works as a social media influencer and model. She was born on February 23, 1992, in Mumbai.
Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share a great bond with each other. More than a protective brother, Arjun is a supportive friend to Anshula.
Athiya Shetty has a younger brother named Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut in 2021 with the film Tadap. He starred opposite Tara Sutaria in the film.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the elder sister of Agastya Nanda. While Navya is an entrepreneur, Agastya will soon be seen in the Netflix film The Archies.
Shilpa Shirodkar is the younger sister of former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar. Both of them are well-known for their movies they did in the past.
Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo give major sister goals as they have always come forward in support of each other. This adorable photo is from Alia's baby shower.
Pooja Hegde has an elder brother named Rishabh Hegde. Her brother is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and he recently tied the knot with Shivani Shetty.
Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel are very close. On the occasion of Siblings Day, Kangana penned, "you become friends first, then you discover how special it is to have siblings."
Kajal Aggarwal's younger sister Nisha Aggarwal is a former Indian model and actress who appeared a few times in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.