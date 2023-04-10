Last Updated:

Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's Lesser Known Siblings

Take a look at some of the lesser known siblings of the popular Indian celebrities on the occasion of Siblings Day 2023.

Festivals
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Siblings Day 2023
1/11
Image: @ananddeverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda has a younger brother named Anand Deverakonda. He works in Telugu films and is well-known for his role in the 2019 film Dorasani.

Siblings Day 2023
2/11
Image: @samikshapednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar has a sister named Samiksha Pednekar. She works as a social media influencer and model. She was born on February 23, 1992, in Mumbai.

Siblings Day 2023
3/11
Image: @anshulakapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share a great bond with each other. More than a protective brother, Arjun is a supportive friend to Anshula.

Siblings Day 2023
4/11
Image: @ahan.shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty has a younger brother named Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut in 2021 with the film Tadap. He starred opposite Tara Sutaria in the film.

Siblings Day 2023
5/11
Image: @navyananda/Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda is the elder sister of Agastya Nanda. While Navya is an entrepreneur, Agastya will soon be seen in the Netflix film The Archies.

Siblings Day 2023
6/11
Image: @shilpashirodkar73/Instagram

Shilpa Shirodkar is the younger sister of former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar. Both of them are well-known for their movies they did in the past. 

Siblings Day 2023
7/11
Image: @shaheenb/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo give major sister goals as they have always come forward in support of each other. This adorable photo is from Alia's baby shower.

Siblings Day 2023
8/11
Image: @rishabhhegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde has an elder brother named Rishabh Hegde. Her brother is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and he recently tied the knot with Shivani Shetty.

Siblings Day 2023
9/11
Image: @rangoli_r_chandel/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel are very close. On the occasion of Siblings Day, Kangana penned, "you become friends first, then you discover how special it is to have siblings."

Siblings Day 2023
10/11
Image: @nishaaggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's younger sister Nisha Aggarwal is a former Indian model and actress who appeared a few times in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.

Siblings Day 2023
11/11
Image: @shagun_pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu has always stayed away from showbiz. Reportedly, she was a finalist in 2006 Miss India competition.

