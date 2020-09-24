Kannada Actor-comedian Rockline Sudhakar Passes Away At 65 In Bengaluru

Kannada actor Rockline Sudhakar has passed away at the age of 65, on September 24, 2020, in Bengaluru. The comedian-actor was reportedly on the sets for his upcoming project Sugarless when he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Fans of the Kannada film industry mourned his demise. Read on:

Rockline Sudhakar passes away

Rockline Sudhakar was reportedly on the sets of KM Shashidhar’s Sugarless today morning when he felt some uneasiness. The actor had been diagnosed with COVID-19, 3 months ago from which he had recovered and resumed working. An office-bearer at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce informed PTI that, “He had gone to the makeup room where he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he died.”

As per reports in The News Minute, the actor also has an already existing heart condition. Sudhakar was taken to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death was a cardiac arrest. The actor's sudden demise has left people all over the industry and fans in a state of shock as they sharde their condolences.

As people tweeted about the actor, they praised his comic timing and how he caused a laugh riot in films. Twitterati expressed how the Kannada industry has faced an irreplaceable loss.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಾವಂತ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರಲ್ಲೊಬರಾದ ರಾಕ್ ಲೈನ್ ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ರವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿರುವುದು ದುಃಖಕರ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಈ ನಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/it4K4AJkCy — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) September 24, 2020

May your soul rest in peace, Om Shanti🙏🏻 #Rocklinesudhakar avare, our condolences to family and loved ones🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ejezRUFine — Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) September 24, 2020

Deepest condolences 🙏 we worked together with #Rocklinesudhakar in #Yajamana too ... Rest in peace sir https://t.co/7Ah99I3Ozp — Shylaja Nag (@shylajanag) September 24, 2020

About Rockline Sudhakar

Sudhakar was earlier a driver to producer Rockline Venkatesh. Further on, Venkatesh appointed him as the production controller of his company, Rockline Productions. From here the late actor took a step towards cinema and successfully starred in over 200 films.

His prolonged collaboration with Venkatesh is also why the actor is called Rockline Sudhakar. Some of his famous works are Dakota Picture, Pancharangi, Paramathma, Topiwala, Vaastu Prakara, Mukunda Murari, Prema Geema Jane Do, Devarantha Manushya, Bhootayyana Mommaga Ayyu, Ayyo Rama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and Love In Mandya. He was recently seen in Soori’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Promo picture courtesy: fifafoozofficial Instagram.

