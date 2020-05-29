'BAD Salsa' From Kolkata Impresses The Judges On America's Got Talent; Watch Here

America's Got Talent premiered on NBC on May 26, 2020. One of the first performers on the show was a dancing duo from Kolkata, Sumanth Maroju and Sonali Majumdar who managed to made it for the judge's cut. Here's how they fared in the competition.

Kolkata's dancing duo makes it through America's Got Talent's judge's cut

Sumanth Maroju (21) and Sonali Majumdar (16) are members of the Bivash Academy of Dance (BAD). They performed fast-paced salsa on the Bollywood number, Dhating Nach from the movie Phata Poster Nikla Hero. They performed very complex aerial flips and dance steps which not only left the audience but also the judges in awe of their performance.

Also Read: John Cena Dubs Ranveer Singh As 'Stone Cold Singh', Shares Photo With Dreadlocks; See Pic

After they completed their dance, all the judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell gave a yes to Sumanth Marjou and Sonali Majumdar. This made them qualify the judge's cut for America's Got Talent and make it to the show. The official Twitter account of America's Got Talent also shared a clip of the BAD salsa by Sumanth and Sonali with the caption that there is nothing "BAD" about them:

There's nothing BAD about them! @badsalsagroup danced their way into our hearts! 💃 pic.twitter.com/DfrqslEAti — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 27, 2020

Also Read: Sonu Sood Opens Up About A Migrant Woman Naming Her New Born Son After Him

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Takes 'timer Selfies': 'Who Says You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks?'

However, this is not the first time that Sumanth Maroju and Sonali Majumdar are showcasing their dancing talent. Previously, Sonali had participated in Britain's Got Talent along with another member of Bivash Academy of Dance called Sardar. Meanwhile, Sonali and Sumanth were also the winners of India's Got Talent season 4 which aired in 2012.

Also Read: 'It Has Only Taken 46 Years': Dimple Kapadia Cooks For Twinkle Khanna Her First Meal

In other news, last year on America's Got Talent, a Mumbai-based dance group called V Unbeatable made it to the finals. They finished in the fourth position. However, they returned for The Champions 2 and impressed the judges, Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell so much so that they gave the V Unbeatbales a standing ovation. They had performed an acrobatic routine with a more complex set of stunts.

Not only that, but the judges also pressed the Golden Buzzer for the group sending them directly to the finals. In the finals, they performed various kinds of stunts on aerial silk, rolling tires and bicycles. One member even flipped on a bicycle held high. The V Unbeatbales won The Champions 2.

Also Read: Is 'Stree' Producer Dinesh Vijan Making A Film On Male Virginity?

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's Adorable Twitter Banter & Other Top Stories Of The Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.