Sumanth Ashwin To Get Married To A Hyderabad-based Woman Deepika On Valentine's Day Eve

Popular Telugu actor Sumanth Ashwin, better known for his box-office hit film Kerinta is all set to get married. The Columbus actor is the first Tollywood celebrity to tie the knot this year. Sumanth Ashwin's fiancee is a Hyderabad-based woman named Deepika. The actor is the son of renowned producer MS Raju who ruled the industry with the biggest blockbusters like Okkadu, Shatruvu, Varsham, and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana a decade ago and is now the founder of Sumanth Art Productions.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday: Did You Know She Kick-started Her Career With A Telugu Film?

Sumanth Ashwin's Wedding date

According to Telugu Cinema reports, the 32-year-old actor will tie the knot on February 13, the eve of valentine's day. Due to pandemic restrictions, Sumanth Ashwin’s father MS Raju has decided on low-key celebrations. The wedding will take place in Hyderabad and is expected to be an intimate affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance from both sides. More details regarding the wedding will be out soon.

Also Read: 'Krishna And His Leela' Star Seerat Kapoor To Make Her Bollywood Debut This Year?

Sumanth Ashwin's Works and Upcoming Projects

Sumanth Ashwin made his silver screen debut with Tuneega Tuneega under his father's direction in 2012. His second film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha in 2013 gave him recognition which went on to be a box-office hit and was also nominated for Best Film at the International Indian Film festival in South Africa. The actor was seen in films like Happy Wedding and Prema Katha Chitram 2 in recent years. The other popular films of Sumanth Ashwin include Right Right, Endhukila, Chakkiligintha, Lovers- which was a big hit on the box office, and many more. On the work front, he now awaits the theatrical release of Ide Maa Katha, a thriller film based on the road journey of four strangers, directed by Guru Pawan. The teaser was released a week ago which was praised by Tamil Superstar Ajith. Produced by Mahesh Golla, the film will be starring Srikanth, Bhumika Chawla, and Tanya Hope in lead roles alongside Sumanth. Check out the teaser of Idhe Maa Katha-

Image Courtesy- Sumanth Ashwin's official Facebook page

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Explodes At Rihanna Entering Farmers' Protest; Says 'sit Down You Fool'

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Called 'fighter' By 'Prithviraj' Director, Says He Has Done A 'phenomenal Job'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.