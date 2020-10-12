'Karikku' Cast: A List Of Actors Who Are Part Of The Popular Malayalam YouTube Channel

Karikku is a popular Malayalam YouTube channel that has gained a huge fan following amongst the Malayalees all over the world. Karikku has a number of sketches and a few web series that are loved by millions of people. Their most recent video was dropped three days ago and is called Ulkka. Thera Para and Plus Two Class also have various characters. However, there are a few cast members of Karikku that have remained constant in almost all of their videos. Take a look at the Karikku cast and their real names below.

Also Read | 'Varmaa' Movie Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Karikku cast in detail

Shabareesh Sajjin

Actor Shabareesh Sajjin is the part of the Karikku cast. In the web series Thera Para, he plays the role of Lolan. The founder of the channel Nikhil got to know about Shabareesh through Binoy. The duo were classmates for many years. Before joining the channel as a full-time actor, Sajjin was a pro Dubsmash artist. Initially, he had auditioned for a small role in one of the sketches of Karikku.

Also Read | 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Portray

Anand Mathews as Shambu

The cast of Karikku also features Anand Mathews. He plays Shambu in the web series Thera Para. Anand Matthews is the son of PF Mathews who wrote a serial on Doordarshan in the 90s called Roses in December. Anand is popular for his funny voice. His character is mostly an app developer in most of the sketches. He is also the editor of the Youtube channel Karriku.

Also Read | 'Shaapit' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Binoy John

The cast of Karikku features Binoy John. He plays Shibu in Thera Para. Binoy is Shabareesh's very good friend. He introduced him to Nikhil, the director of the YouTube Channel. Binoy also usually works on the title and the VFX of the channel.

Arjun Ratan

Arjun Ratan plays the role of Britto in the show, Thera Para. Before joining Karikku, he was a Former customer development officer at Colgate-Palmolive. He was also seen in many sketches and the web series Ajmal Bismi, Plus Two Class of Karikku.

Anu K Aniyan

Anu K Aniyan had played a minor role in a Malayalam film Argentina fans Kattoorkkadavu. Apart from working as a full-time actor at Karikku, he has also written a few episodes and sketches along with Nikhil.

Also Read | Scam 1992 Web Series Cast Has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & More; Know Their Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.