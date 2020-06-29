Karnataka Deputy CM Collaborates With Thala Ajith To Deploy New Disinfectant Drones

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, recently took to social media to announce the deployment of new drones that can spray anti-microbial organic disinfectants over a large area to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Chief Minister also thanked South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith, for "mentoring" team Daksha, who created the new disinfectant drones. Alongside his announcement, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also posted several photos of the new drones.

Kudos to Team #Dhaksha, mentored by filmstar #AjithKumar, for developing a way to sanitize large areas against COVID-19 via disinfectant drones.



Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against #COVID-19!@sugaradhana pic.twitter.com/3hwhciDZdt — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 27, 2020

Taking to social media, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan CN praised team Daksha and Thala Ajith for developing a way to sanitize large areas against the COVID-19 pandemic. These new disinfectant drones are capable of spraying anti-microbial organic disinfectants. Dr Ashwathnarayan CN was also impressed by modern technology that has time and again proven to be an effective countermeasure against the novel Coronavirus.

The Deputy Chief Minister also shared a few photos of the disinfectant drones first flight. The photos also featured Thala Ajith, who 'mentored' the creators of the new drones, team Daksha. The photos revealed that the drones have four rotors of two propellers each. According to a news agency report, it is not clear how many drones have been deployed and for how long they will be used.

Thala Ajith was in the limelight back in May when he and his wife, Shalini, were spotted outside a hospital. Fans started to worry about the actor's health and some even speculated that he might be infected by the COVID-19 virus. However, it was later revealed that the actor was just visiting the hospital for a follow-up checkup related to his past surgery. Reports from a news portal revealed that Thala Ajith had to visit the hospital every three months for a fitness check due to the severity of his injury.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will next be seen in the Tamil action thriller film Valimai. The film will also star Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles. Valimai is written and directed by H. Vinoth and is produced by renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

[Promo from Dr Ashwathnarayan CN Twitter]

