Keerthy Suresh Urges Fans To 'save The Date' For Good Luck Sakhi; Release Date Announced

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to reveal the release date and new look of her upcoming romantic comedy, Good Luck Sakhi. Starring Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty, the movie is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Earlier, Keerthy had teased her fans on social media about the announcement of the release date of her new movie.

Good Luck Sakhi's release date revealed

Keerthy Suresh's new movie is all set to hit the theatres on the 3rd of June, 2021. Keerthy and Aadhi took to their respective social media handles to announce this exciting news with their fans who had been eagerly anticipating their new movie. Keerthy shared the new official poster of Good Luck Sakhi while writing 'Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for!' and urging her fans to save the date.

Good Luck Sakhi Cast poster revealed

In the Good Luck Sakhi cast poster, lead actors Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty are featured alongside Jagapathu Babu. Keerthy can be seen standing between the two men holding a gun as she smiles widely. The new poster shared by the cast has the fans eagerly anticipating the movie as evident in the comment section.

Fans' reaction to the new look

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty Instagram.

Fans of Keerthy and Aadhi could not hide their excitement at the revelation of the new poster of the movie. Many fans commented about how they are patiently waiting for Aadhi Pinsetty and Keerthy Suresh's new movie. Fans have left supportive and loving comments under both the actors' posts and wished them the best of luck for their upcoming movie.

A look at Good Luck Sakhi cast

The upcoming sports romantic-comedy ready to treat the fans on the 3rd of June this year is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The movie will also be dubbed in Malayalam and Tamil. Fans will see Keerthy Suresh in the role of Sakhi and Aadhi Pinisetty playing the character of Goli Raju. Jagapathi Babu will be playing the character of the coach while Rahul Ramakrishna and Rama Prabha will be seen in the supporting roles.

