'KGF' Star Yash Spends Family Time With Wife Radhika And Daughter Arya At Their Farmhouse

Radhika Pandit, wife of KGF star Yash recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the actor and their daughter Arya. In the picture, the father-daughter duo is seen feeding a hungry cow in a muddy field. Arya seems a little skeptical about being at such close proximity with the animal while actor Yash helps her out. The picture is being loved by the fans as they flood the comments section with sweet messages for the adorable family.

Yash and Arya’s time in the field

Actor Radhika Pandit shared a picture of her family, giving fans a glimpse of what they have been up to lately. She posted a picture of hubby Yash and daughter Arya who were busy feeding an adorable cow in an open field. KGF fame Yash is seen dressed in a casual black shirt and pair of blue shorts as he helps his little girl interact with the animal.

In the picture, Yash is seen standing right behind Arya as she feeds the cow under his assistance. The cow seems to be tied up to a pole while they feed her a few bananas. Arya seems to be observing the cow closely as she looks straight into her eyes. In the caption for the post, Radhika Pandit has mentioned that the picture was clicked at their farmhouse. Have a look at the picture on Radhika Pandit’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have spoken about how adorable the father-daughter duo looks in the picture. A few fans have mentioned how protective Yash is, as a father while a few others have used a bunch of emoticons to put forth their thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Previously, actor Yash had revealed the name of their son through an adorable family picture. He revealed that the boy has been named ‘Yatharv’ which means ‘complete’. He also stated that the couple coined their names together to come up with Yatharv and Arya. Have a look at the sweet picture on Yash’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Radhika Pandit Instagram

