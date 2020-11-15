'KGF' Star Yash Has Many Awards And Nominations; Have A Look At The Actor's Achievements

Yash has become probably one of the most profound and popular personalities of the Kannada film industry. His most recent movie KGF: Chapter 1 was critically acclaimed and became a big hit at the box office before his career graph took off. He made his film debut in the year 2007 and has been regularly seen on the big screen since then. He has had quite a few hits in his career and has also been honoured with many awards for his entertaining performances. Here are some of Yash’s awards that the actor has bagged over the years in his career.

List of awards won by Yash

2013: Filmfare award for Best Actor (Drama) (2012): Nominee

2014: Filmfare award for Best Actor (Googly) (2013): Nominee

2015: Filmfare award for Best Male Playback Singer (Anthamma) (2014): Nominee

2015: Filmfare award for Best Actor (Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari) (2014): Winner

2015: SIIMA Awards Kannada for Best Actor (Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari) (2014): Winner

2019: Filmfare award for Best Actor (KGF: Chapter 1) (2018): Winner

2019: SIIMA Awards Kannada for Best Actor (KGF: Chapter 1) (2018): Winner

The actor has already had a career spanning over a decade after his debut in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. Initially, the success of Yash’s movies were relatively inconsistent, but the actor received a huge response from his 2013 movie Googly. Since then, his popularity among the Kannada audiences has been on the rise. His film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari which was released the following year, in which the actor had worked opposite his former co-star and current wife Radhika Pandit, was another major hit in his backyard that made Yash one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry.

The actor got his first nomination for the Filmfare award for the ‘Best Actor’ category for his 2012 movie Drama. This was followed by another nomination in 2014 in the same category for Googly. His next nomination in the Filmfare awards came in 2015 in the category of Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song Anthamma. The same year, he finally won the Filmfare award for Best Actor for Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari. This was first in the collection of Yash’s awards. In 2019, Yash again went on to win the same Filmfare award for the same category in his 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1.

These are the awards and nominations that Yash won. Yash's movies have gained a lot of popularity over the last couple of years. His performance in the movie KGF: Chapter 1 was highly appreciated by the audiences and become a big hit all across India. The sequel to this movie, KGF: Chapter 2 was earlier scheduled for an October release, but now has been pushed back and will likely release next year.

